#economy | 08 January, 2018
ADGM and Bahrain Economic Development Board sign region's first MENA FinTech agreement
Abu Dhabi, UAE / Manama, Bahrain: Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the International Financial Centre in Abu Dhabi, and the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB) have entered into a Fintech cooperation agreement, marking a significant first in the MENA region.
Signed between two of the leading MENA Fintech hubs, the agreement represents a leap forward in promoting the region as a connected and collaborative environment for Fintech to thrive in. It provides a framework for information sharing, and for facilitating the movement of start-ups, knowledge, and talent between the two jurisdictions. With the new partnership, Bahrain EDB and ADGM will explore initiatives to promote economic growth in financial services through the adoption of new technology, and highlight MENA’s strengths in the FinTech sector. © Press Release 2018
