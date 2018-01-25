ADGM Square Welcomes Leading Industry Tenants

Advertisement

BNP Paribas

Booz Allen Hamilton

INSEAD

Squire Patton Boggs

Bird & Bird



These companies will join other tenants such as JP Morgan, Accenture, General Electric, Dolphin Energy, Deloitte, PriceWaterhouse Coopers, and Clifford Chance. Total new leases signed during 2017 at ADGM Square exceeded 270,000 sq ft, accommodating a growing portfolio of companies setting up or relocating their businesses to Al Maryah Island – reinforcing ADGM’s position as Abu Dhabi’s leading business destination. This success is predicted to continue during 2018 with a healthy supply of both new and existing companies looking to benefit from the location.



ADGM Square currently offers one of the highest quality office products in the UAE. The development consists of four prime office towers, offering approximately 1.94 Million sq ft of leasable space across highly flexible floor plates that maximize efficiency and staff numbers..

New and smaller companies considering opening an office at ADGM also benefit from the recent completion of fully fitted and furnished micro offices on short terms leases. This offers the opportunity for companies with staff numbers of below 10 people to be operational immediately after setting up a commercial license with ADGM. Overall, this has brought continued growth for ADGM, affirming itself as an international financial centre for local, regional and international institutions.

“2017 has been a fantastic year for ADGM Square, thanks to the number of leases that were finalized with some of the leading firms in the region. We are optimistic about further growth in 2018, and are extremely proud that ADGM has attracted globally renowned companies, who recognize the benefits of operating on Al Maryah Island in the heart of UAE’s capital city,” said Ali Eid Al Mheiri, Executive Director, Mubadala Real Estate & Infrastructure.



Today, ADGM offers its tenants world-class facilities, asserting Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi as the region’s top business and lifestyle destination. Facilities include Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, The Galleria, fine dining outlets such as La Petite Maison, Roberto’s, Coya, Butcher & Still, Nusret, Dai Pai Dong 99 Sushi and Café Milano. Al Maryah Central, comprising 2.8 million sq ft, will soon be delivered and handed over in 2019.

About ADGM Square

Abu Dhabi Global Market Square is the commercial heart of Al Maryah Island and home to the headquarters of Abu Dhabi Global Market, the world’s newest international financial center. It includes four Grade A commercial towers, designed to the highest quality, sustainability and functionality guidelines. The towers were the first buildings in the UAE to be awarded the prestigious ’LEED for Core and Shell - Gold’ Pre-Certification by the US Green Building Council.

Each of the four office towers is connected through air-conditioned walkways to The Galleria on Al Maryah Island, a premium shopping and dining destination. The Galleria offers employees in the office towers over 40 food and beverage outlets and a vast array of shopping options, making Al Maryah Island one of the most convenient workplaces for international companies and Abu Dhabi residents

