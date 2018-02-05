ADCorp concludes fundraising of over $100mln in capital, deploying significant portion
Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Financial Group LLC (“ADFG”), a leading global investment group, announced that ADCorp Ltd (“ADCorp”), the first Islamic financial institution based in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), has concluded its fundraising and deployed a significant portion of its total capital of over US$100 million. The funds are being deployed in order to finance companies with solid business plans and exceptional potential for growth.
ADCorp offers inventive and practical financial solutions covering Sharia-compliant corporate finance, wealth and asset management. Investors include strategic corporates, family offices and high net worth individuals.
Mustafa Kheriba, Senior Executive Officer of ADCorp, added, "ADCorp is well positioned to further build on the attractive returns we have achieved since the institution’s inception. We have a healthy pipeline of deals and a strong team of qualified professionals with vast experience in the Islamic finance sector. We are delighted with our close affiliation to some of the region’s most reputable financial institutions, such as as GFH Financial Group, and are grateful for the considerable value they add through their experience and wide network.”
ADGM’s Financial Service Regulatory Authority (FSRA) granted ADCorp its banking license in July 2017, enabling the institution to operate as a Category 5 “Islamic financial institution”.
-Ends-
About Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG):
ADFG is a leading global investment Group that provides, through its regulated subsidiaries and organically, a wide range of investment opportunities and financial services. The Group’s substantial and diversified investor base includes corporations, financial institutions, sovereign wealth funds and family offices. The company pursues a strategy of opportunistic investments across a variety of sectors and geographies. While the Group’s investment strategy is sector-agnostic, its investments are currently focused on private and public markets, debt and real estate.
ADFG was established in 2011 and has since evolved to become a major player in the region, delivering attractive returns to its clients. Today, ADFG has assets under management in excess of US$6 billion and offices in the UAE, the UK and Eastern Europe. The Group has received widespread acclaim for its strong track record and pioneering approach to investing. For more information, visit www.adfg.ae .
About ADCORP
ADCORP Ltd is a Category 5 Islamic Financial Institution with a paid-up capital of $101m and the first Islamic Institution to be licensed in the Abu Dhabi Global Markets. ADCORP offers innovative Sharia-compliant financial solutions and focuses on assessing, understanding and meetings the needs of companies that are seeking growth capital for the development of their businesses.
ADCORP provides companies and investors with access to professionally managed investments characterized by a high standard of investment underwriting, active portfolio management, and transparent reporting, while maximizing the risk adjusted returns.
For further information, please contact:
Dana Chehayeb
Group Head of Marketing and Communications
ADFG
Email: dchehayeb@adfg.ae
Erica Alkhfaji / Tarek Zahnan
ASDA’A Burson-Marsteller
Dubai, UAE
Tel: 971-4-450-7600
Email: erica.alkhfaji@bm.com / tarek.zahnan@bm.com