ADCB announces new appointments

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) announces the promotion of Siddiqa Abbas as Group Chief Operations Officer for ADCB, succeeding Jerry Möllenkramer, and the appointment of Paul Keating as Group Chief Risk Officer after the retirement of Kishore Rao. Ala’a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer and Board member, commented: “We are delighted to welcome our colleague, Siddiqa as the first Emirati woman joining ADCB’s executive management. With 14 years of experience with us, she has showcased strong administrative and leadership skills. We look forward to benefiting from her experience in driving the implementation of our digital capabilities to enhance ADCB’s already strong approach to service excellence.”

Commenting on the appointment of Paul Keating, Ala'a Eraiqat said: “We are proud that ADCB has reached a level that allows it to attract the world’s best risk management professionals. We welcome Mr. Keating and wish him every success in his mission." Siddiqa joined ADCB in 2004 and held a number of senior leadership roles, including Head of Consumer Banking Operations and General Manager of ITMAM - a Shared Services Subsidiary of ADCB. She was also honoured with the “Best Initiative Award at the Global Woman” in the Leadership Economic Forum in 2017 and the “Distinguished Woman in Banking and Finance” Award in 2013.

