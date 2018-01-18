ACWA Power and Huawei launch programme to enhance efficiency of solar plants

Dubai , UAE: ACWA Power , the developer of a rapidly growing portfolio of solar power plants spanning Morocco to Vietnam announced today at the World Future Energy Summit at Abu Dhabi, the roll out of a centralized control and monitoring pilot project that will implement Huawei’s FusionSolar solution for enhanced plant management, monitoring and control.

Julio Torre Gutierrez, President & CEO of NOMAC, the wholly owned operations & maintenance contractor of ACWA Power said, “Technology in the renewable energy industry is rapidly evolving not only on how electricity is generated but also in how plants are operated. This pilot programme is an important step in our continuous pursuit of delivering power reliably and at the lowest possible cost, a mission that necessitates the implementation of the latest solutions. The pilot programme is the first step in rolling out this technology in current and future sites as we strive to digitize our operations.”

FusionSolar, is a Centralized Control and Monitoring system that helps PV power plants run more effectively through better technology. The system improves communications capabilities to enable a solar power network, remote control, and automatic troubleshooting at a solar power plant. FusionSolar Smart PV Management System aims to increase availability, reduce cost of O&M (operations and maintenance) and reduce the power loss of whole PV plant. The system allows solar plant operators to control and monitor performance without being on site, especially the senior experts can manage several PV plants at the same time. This greatly lowers the labor and cost requirements for O&M.

Mr. Yin Feijun, GM of FusionSolar Smart PV Global Sales, Huawei said, “For the solar industry to continue to reduce cost and compete with fossil fuel alternatives, adopting the cutting-edge technologies to improve performance and operating efficiency is vital. We are confident that the FusionSolar Smart PV Management System will significantly contribute to this mission. What’s more, we’re looking forward to team up with ACWA to build more innovative PV plants in MENA and all over the world.”

About NOMAC:

NOMAC is a 100% owned ACWA Power subsidiary. NOMAC operates a portfolio of 22,000 MW power generation and 2.5 million cubic meters per day desalinated water production plants currently with presence in 10 countries including in the Middle East and North Africa, Southern Africa and South-East Asia regions. NOMAC is registered and head-quartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Our broad range of services includes, but is not limited to long term O&M, major overhaul of high-tech plant equipment, and development of plant-specific Standard O&M procedures.

Supported by accelerated global expansion in the last five years, NOMAC was enabled to draw near to realize its vision of being a leading global O&M service provider in the power production and water desalination sectors.

As a world-class Operations and Maintenance service provider, NOMAC demonstrate a commitment in terms of safety and quality by operating all plants in accordance with their design and to the highest standards and the latest operating practices.

About ACWA Power:

ACWA Power is a developer, investor and operator of a portfolio of power generation and desalinated water production plants currently with presence in 11 countries including in the Middle East and North Africa, Southern Africa and South East Asia regions. ACWA Power’s portfolio, with an investment value in excess of USD 30 billion, can generate 22+ GW of power and produce 2.5 million m 3 /day of desalinated water to be mostly delivered on a bulk basis to state utilities and industrial majors on long term off-take contracts under Public-Private-Partnership, Concession and Utility Services Outsourcing models.

ACWA Power, registered and head-quartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is owned by seven Saudi conglomerates, Sanabil Direct Investment Company (owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia), the Saudi Public Pensions Agency and the International Finance Corporation (a member of the World Bank Group).

ACWA Power pursues a mission to reliably deliver electricity and desalinated water at the lowest possible cost, thereby contributing to the social and economic development of the communities and countries it invests in and serves.

ACWA Power strives to achieve success by adhering to the values of Safety, People and Performance in operating its business.

About Huawei：

Huawei is a leading global ICT and network energy solutions provider. Currently, Huawei network energy products and solutions are used in over 170 countries, serving one third of the world's population. Huawei continuously brings high-quality products and services based on its experience accumulated over the past three decades. As one of the top global 500 companies (ranked at 83th), and one of the top global brands (ranked at 70th by Interbrand), Huawei innovatively integrates digital information technology, Internet technology, and PV technology, combining with design concepts of Simple, Digital, and Smart O&M to promote an industry-leading FusionSolar Smart PV Solution. It greatly optimizes initial investments, reduces O&M costs, raises energy yield, and increases ROI of the PV plant. It has been widely deployed in various countries and regions and widely recognized by customers from China, Europe, Japan, America, India and Asia Pacific region.

Huawei FusionSolar Smart PV Solution takes power plants as products that can be delivered to customers. By optimizing and innovating the entire process, from power plant design, construction to O&M, Huawei realizes its core value of “Higher Yields, Smart O&M, Safe and Reliable”.

Based on reports released by global consultancy IHS Markit, Huawei was ranked No. 1 globally in inverter shipment for two consecutive years, 2015 and 2016. Huawei has built full partnership with global TOP50 PV customers, and is always willing to work with partners in both upstream and downstream of the solar industry to establish an industry landmark by building an open, collaborative, and win-win PV eco-system, while continuously creating more value and better experiences for its customers.

More details, please visit: www.solar.huawei.com

