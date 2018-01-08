ABC Bahrain sets new records by generating over 1.5 million Business referrals in 2017

“ ABC Bahrain has now established itself as the must go-to source for users in Bahrain for business information resources,” says Ronnie Middleton Managing Director of Al Hilal Group. “The Business Database unique interactive add / edit facility ensures that companies are in control of their own marketing on ABC as they update their contact details including telephone, website and key personnel and detail their business activities to reflect their companies own business strategy. ABC Bahrain’s use is growing daily with over 1000 unique users accessing the database”

ABC Bahrain is part of a series of B2B Business Database portals which cover the entire Gulf region through 14 different editions. “The portfolio of ABC portals covering across the GCC have also seen similar 100% growth in popularity in 2017. ABC as whole has generated over 4 million, business referrals to companies based in the GCC countries,” says Middleton.

“ABC’s rapid growth in Bahrain is due in no small part to a progressive marketing and seo strategy “ says Kamal Al Yousif Sales Manager ABC. “ The result of this is seen in the Portal registering referral traffic for the majority of companies listed on our Database. As we track visitor numbers to each and every company in Bahrain , which is confirmed by Google statistics, we see that companies who have joined the ABC community as Premium Partners register significantly higher business referrals than their competitors who are not Premium Partners”