ABC Bahrain sets new records by generating over 1.5 million Business referrals in 2017
Manama, Bahrain: Arabian Business Community (ABC) Bahrain has generated over 1.5 million Business referrals in 2017, beating its 2016 level by 100%.
“ABC Bahrain has now established itself as the must go-to source for users in Bahrain for business information resources,” says Ronnie Middleton Managing Director of Al Hilal Group. “The Business Database unique interactive add / edit facility ensures that companies are in control of their own marketing on ABC as they update their contact details including telephone, website and key personnel and detail their business activities to reflect their companies own business strategy. ABC Bahrain’s use is growing daily with over 1000 unique users accessing the database”
“ABC’s rapid growth in Bahrain is due in no small part to a progressive marketing and seo strategy “ says Kamal Al Yousif Sales Manager ABC. “ The result of this is seen in the Portal registering referral traffic for the majority of companies listed on our Database. As we track visitor numbers to each and every company in Bahrain , which is confirmed by Google statistics, we see that companies who have joined the ABC community as Premium Partners register significantly higher business referrals than their competitors who are not Premium Partners”
The ABC Bahrain Marketplace is linked to the Gulf Daily News classified section to ensure wider promotion for GDN classified advertisers.
-Ends-© Press Release 2018