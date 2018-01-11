ABB Showcases YuMi Robot during FabLab event at ACS

ABB, the pioneering technology leader, is excited to sponsor the first annual FabLab Discovery Day at the American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) to promote discovery and innovation for students and their parents.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: It is like a scene from a sci-fi movie: a human-like robot interacting with guests and kindergarteners programing robots to run a closed circuit track. In fact, this is just a snapshot of what will take place this Saturday, January 13.

“FabLab Discovery Day was created to excite students of the STEM program and promote some of the science and engineering tools that ACS has to offer,” says Jared Rodgers, Director of IT at ACS. “Engaging student curiosity is our main goal.”

Jari Kaija, Global Head of Service at ABB, is pleased to collaborate with the school for the advancement of STEM and educating participants of how their YuMi robot is capable of safely working side-by-side with humans in manufacturing situations.

Advertisement

ABB is the exclusive sponsor for the three hour event where ACS students and their parents can join together to create and tinker with various robotic components, prototype ideas, design anything to be laser cut, deconstruct electronics, build and operate drones, and work with green screens among the various projects.

There will be over 20 activities for people to participate. The event spans the entire ACS football field and surrounding facilities with booths containing various activities where people can explore and learn.

“We are really excited to be part of this event to demonstrate ABB’s pioneering technology to ACS students and families and to showcase how robots can truly collaborate with students of ACS in a safe and productive way. Our goal is to inspire and excite the next generation of talents who will write the future of tomorrow’s technology” says Jari.



-Ends-



About ABB:

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation and power grids, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport & infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization and driving the Energy and Fourth Industrial Revolutions. As title partner of Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 136,000 employees. www.abb.com

About ACS:

Founded in 1972, The American Community School is a non-profit, K-12 college preparatory institution driven by student learning. Our American-based curriculum promotes excellence in academics, athletics, arts and service learning. In a challenging learning environment, and in partnership with parents, we empower students to define and shape their futures. We have 1,200 students and over 800 families from 60 different countries that are deeply involved on campus and within the greater Abu Dhabi community.

To learn more about this event, please contact:

Randa Zuhdi, Communications & Outreach Director

American Community School of Abu Dhabi

Corner of Mileih St and Bateen St. behind BMW showroom

Mobile: 050 135 1396

randazuhdi@acs.sch.ae

© Press Release 2018