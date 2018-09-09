86% of Bahraini SMEs lack accounting principles: Study

During a seminar at “Entrepreneurship camp”, Mr. Khalil Al Qahiri, CEO of Stradico Company stressed that the possession of these institutions for accurate accounting lists is particularly important while Bahrain has recently introduced VAT,”

A recent study in Bahrain looked at 300 Bahraini entrepreneurs, themed “The Reality of Entrepreneurship in Bahrain”, has found that 86% of Bahraini start-up SMEs lack work according to financial and accounting principles.

“The smooth and effective application of this tax requires that all Bahraini companies and institutions are prepared to deal with them through a strict financial accounting system. Otherwise, we will be facing many issues, just as in the application of the Commercial Activities Fees Law.” Al Qahiri added

“According to the study, 95% of the SMEs lack clear financial audits due to lack of knowledge or to avoid costs, especially during the process of incorporation, such as small restaurants, Abaya shops and Car Garages.”

Al Qahiri pointed that the audited financial statements and the auditor's report have a positive impact on the SMEs, at the internal level in terms of monitoring and evaluating the work and performance of the previous year, planning for future, and at the external level with the various parties related to the institution itself, stressing its important for stakeholders in dealing with the institution, such as banks, suppliers, customers and employees.

Financial auditing is considered legally binding. It contributes to assessing the performance of institutions, developing future plans, helping to determine the optimal investment of resources, and to provide incentives to employees in addition to the acquisition of more confidence by the dealers.

Moreover, The audited financial statements helps to further competition, growth, access to finance and encourages the entry of partners when needed, in addition to knowing what quantity is sold or services provided? What are the costs incurred? What profit-making activities are, and whether sales prices and sales capacity leave an appropriate costs, etc.

During the seminar, Al-Qahiri reviewed a number of accounting terminology such as fixed, current and intangible assets, financial statements, revenues and expenses, balance of accounts, accounting guide, final budget and others. He pointed out that SMEs require effective, low-cost accounting and administrative guidance, and therefore must have the ability to prepare financial statements correctly and efficiently.

““Entrepreneurship camp” is a training program aimed at identifying the challenges and opportunities of establishing and developing projects in Bahrain, and to provide theoretical and practical solutions to their owners. The program managers are keen to develop their vocabulary in each session, in order to enhance their objectives to entrepreneurs and the national economy as a whole.

