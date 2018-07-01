8,000 students receive hands-on STEM learning through EGA programme

The ‘Engineer the Future’ programme, which was launched in November, encourages young people to pursue further learning and ultimately careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

United Arab Emirates: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, today announced that its hands-on STEM learning programme ‘Engineer the Future’ reached 8,000 high school students during the 2017-2018 academic year.

‘UAE Vision 2021’ calls for UAE students to reach world-class attainment in science and mathematics subjects and for the UAE to transition to a knowledge-based economy that focuses on innovation, research and development.

Abdulla Kalban, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: “Encouraging young people’s interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics is critical for EGA’s future and for the future of the UAE as a whole. We put hands-on learning at the centre of ‘Engineer the Future’ as a way to help prepare high school students for long-term success in any industry, and to support the aims of ‘UAE Vision 2021’ to develop a knowledge-based economy.

“We are pleased that in its first year ‘Engineer the Future’ has reached 8,000 students. We will take that momentum into the next academic year.”

‘Engineer the Future’ covers the fundamental science upon which the aluminium industry is based, with lectures and practical hands-on experimentation. During the full-day sessions, students learned about electrolysis, created electrical circuits, and experimented with programming robots.

Shaikha Ismail Al Ali, 15 years old and a ninth grader at Umm Al Arab School commented on her experience, saying: “I am happy that I have had a chance to be part of this program. While I’ve always been interested in STEM, and always felt curious about knowing more about related fields, it was during ‘Engineer the Future’ I realised that what I was learning weren’t just theories, but the foundation of important industries in our country which continuously pushes the UAE into a more modern and better future. It has been a great experience being able to be part of this remarkable event, and I am definitely recommending it to every student out there.”

The ‘Engineer the Future’ programme was conducted in 13 schools, including Umm Al Arab School, Dubai Modern Education School, Sharjah American International School, Dubai Arabian American School, Mohammad Bin Rashid Model School, and Dubai National School.

© Press Release 2018