5 startups qualified for Saudi Badir Accelerator in its second cohort
Riyadh: - Five startup technology companies have been qualified for Badir Business Accelerator Program in its second cohort this coming year. These startups have been chosen among the 800 Saudi startups and businesses that have competed during the initial qualification phase to win a range of services including support, funding and guidance, from the Business Accelerator, which is one of many initiatives launched by Badir Program for Technology Incubators that was established by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology.
In a special ceremony recently held at the headquarters of Badir Program in Riyadh, the Business Accelerator concluded support and guidance agreements with the founders and owners of the startup companies that have been admitted and qualified for the second cohort, which will start on January 1st of next year. The startups fields of work varied between Blockchain technology, virtual reality, e-commerce, e-learning, and vehicle services.
In addition to the incubation programs and advisory services, Badir Accelerator will finance startup technology companies with amounts up to half a million Riyals in exchange for a share in their capital. The Accelerator will also help companies acquire additional investments through a wide network of local and regional investors.
He further affirmed that Badir Program Initiative to speed up the growth of Saudi startups aims at establishing new and innovative technology projects and creating a positive impact that contributes to the improvement of national economy, increase of productivity and provision of more job opportunities for youth. The initiative focuses on attracting and supporting entrepreneurs of both male and female in ICT, mobile applications, and digital media.
About Badir Program
Badir Program for Technology Incubators is one of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology’s’ programs. It is a comprehensive national program that seeks to activate and develop technical business incubators, enhance the concept of technical entrepreneurship and transform projects and technical research into successful business opportunities through the support of entrepreneurship, innovation and technology incubators and the provision of an appropriate environment for the growth of emerging technical institutions based on the principle of risk reduction and focus on business development leading to a knowledge-based society and economy in the Kingdom.