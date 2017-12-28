5 startups qualified for Saudi Badir Accelerator in its second cohort

Riyadh: - Five startup technology companies have been qualified for Badir Business Accelerator Program in its second cohort this coming year. These startups have been chosen among the 800 Saudi startups and businesses that have competed during the initial qualification phase to win a range of services including support, funding and guidance, from the Business Accelerator, which is one of many initiatives launched by Badir Program for Technology Incubators that was established by King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology. In a special ceremony recently held at the headquarters of Badir Program in Riyadh, the Business Accelerator concluded support and guidance agreements with the founders and owners of the startup companies that have been admitted and qualified for the second cohort, which will start on January 1st of next year. The startups fields of work varied between Blockchain technology, virtual reality, e-commerce, e-learning, and vehicle services.

These companies will be incubated over the next three months by the business accelerator and will be supported by numerous advisory services and intensive programs to guarantee their success in the initial stages of incorporation. These services will include training, workshops, business offices, strategic guidance and legal support along with other privileges and benefits. In addition to the incubation programs and advisory services, Badir Accelerator will finance startup technology companies with amounts up to half a million Riyals in exchange for a share in their capital. The Accelerator will also help companies acquire additional investments through a wide network of local and regional investors.

