50% discount on Royal Jordanian's Crown Lounge access

Travelers can also enjoy accessing the Crown Lounge every time they fly when they purchase the Lounge Pass online, which is a convenient and cheaper way to get access to the Crown Lounge for multiple trips without having to buy a Lounge Access every time.

Amman — Purchase Lounge Access in advance, online through RJ’s website www.rj.com, and gain access to RJ's Crown Lounge at Queen Alia International Airport for up to 50% less than you would pay if buying the lounge voucher at the airport!

The Crown Lounge, which overlooks the duty free shop and restaurant areas, offers comfortable seating in a quiet and cozy environment, high speed Wi-Fi connection, convenient computer terminals and other business services.

“At Royal Jordanian, we are devoted to offering the best services to our guests, in order to facilitate their travel at all stages, and we believe that this latest option will add more value and redefine their travel experience,” RJ President/CEO Stefan Pichler said.

Royal Jordanian adds more luxury to the services it offers to its economy class passengers through the one-time Lounge Access Voucher and the Lounge Pass for multiple trips, enabling its customers to experience the comfort and relaxing ambiance of the Crown Lounge at super low prices, said Pichler, adding that RJ will continue putting forward discounts and offers on tickets to the different destinations on its global network throughout 2018.

In addition to the RJ website, travelers can benefit from the latest offer and great discounts by calling RJ’s call center, at +962 6 5100000, or by visiting RJ’s global sales offices.

