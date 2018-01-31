50,000 Visitors and Participants at AEEDC Dubai 2018

Being the largest dental event in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia MENASA region and the 2 nd largest in the world, AEEDC Dubai aims to provide the necessary educational tools, introduce breakthrough technologies, create unique learning opportunities and help deliver high quality dental healthcare to everyone in the UAE and abroad.

Dubai – United Arab Emirates: Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Minister of Finance and President of the Dubai Health Authority, the 22 nd edition of ‘UAE International Dental Conference & Arab Dental Exhibition - AEEDC Dubai 2018, will be held from the 6 th to the 8 th of February, 2018, at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre. This year, AEEDC Dubai witnesses the participation of 2,484 companies from 133 countries representing numerous high-profile brands in the dental industry, and it is expected to attract 50,000 visitors and participants from the region and the world.

In its latest edition, AEEDC Dubai is set to feature over 170 scientific sessions and 14 workshops, and it witnesses the participation of over 150 prominent speakers from around the world.

, Scientific Chairman of AEEDC Dubai, said: “AEEDC Dubai has today become an international platform to discuss new advancements and the latest research in the dental industry. This year, the key trending topics in the field includes ‘Dental Implants’, ‘Endodontics’, ‘Paedodontics’, ‘Orthodontics’, ‘Aesthetics’ and ‘Dental Education’ among a few others. All advanced topics have been carefully selected by our scientific committee and will be presented by top-notch speakers in the industry. We hope that these topics will not only help in improving the knowledge of dental professionals but also ensure that this knowledge is implemented successfully in their clinical practice.”

Dr. Al Malik added that, “The hands-on workshops being conducted on the sidelines of the conference will additionally help dental professionals to learn about the cutting-edge technologies recently introduced in dentistry. As most workshops are organized by world renowned experts and the best minds in dentistry, aspiring and professional dental practitioners attending AEEDC Dubai now can benefit from this great opportunity to learn from global experts in Dubai, thereby eliminating the need to travel and avoid unnecessary expenses”.

This year, AEEDC Dubai will features a number of activities that aim to educate dental practitioners through a variety of sessions including a ‘Dental Education Session: “Dentists for the Future: Education Problems and Solutions”, Stomatologie Aujourd’hui Session, Emerging Speakers Session, GCC Preventive Dentistry Conference ,the participation of Pen University Endondontic Department, and Emirates Pediatric Dental Club.

Other activities specially dedicated for dental students include the 9th AEEDC Student Dental Competition, which is expected to witness the participation of 11 Dental Universities from the UAE and abroad. University students will be quizzed about the main topics and themes of the current edition of the AEEDC Dubai conference and the winning university will be announced the AEEDC Knowledge Champion.

Besides AEEDC Student Dental Competition, AEEDC Dubai Poster Presentation will also take place, where participants will compete for winning the Poster Award Competition. Those posters have been hand-picked by the AEEDC Dubai Scientific Committee, who chose 130 posters to be on display during the event.

AEEDC Dubai 2018, will also celebrate the achievements of world renowned dental practitioners at their flagship ‘AEEDC Dubai Awards’, announcing the ‘AEEDC Dubai Young Researcher Award’, ‘AEEDC Dubai Best Speaker Award’ and ‘AEEDC Dubai Personality of the Year Award’ among others, for meeting international standards and implementing best practices.

Prior to the main AEEDC Dubai Conference and Exhibition, 3 specialized pre-conferences will be organized for dental professionals including ‘Dubai World Dental Meeting DWDM 2018’ being held from the 3rd to the 5th of February while ‘AEEDC Dubai World Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery 2018 Conference’ and ‘AEEDC Dubai World Orthodontic Conference 2018’ will be running parallel to each other on the 4th and 5th of February, 2018.

AEEDC Dubai 2018 is organized by INDEX conferences and exhibitions – member of INDEX Holding and is being held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior Naturalization and Residency Administration, Dubai. AEEDC Dubai has also gained the support of Dubai Health Authority, Global Scientific Dental Alliance, Arab Dental Federation, Executive Board of the Health Ministers Council for Gulf Cooperation Council States, GCC Oral Health Committee, Riyadh Colleges of Dentistry and Pharmacy, Arab Academy for Continuing Dental Education, International Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and UAE India Business Council.

