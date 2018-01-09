4th Doha Islamic finance conference concludes

Doha – Qatar: The 4th Doha Islamic Finance Conference held under the patronage of His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani and attended by His Excellency Ali Shareef Al-Emadi, Minister of Finance, successfully concluded on Tuesday 09 January. The event, held under the theme “Contemporary Financial Trends and Knowledge Capacity Building,” was organised by Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations, in collaboration with the Qatar Financial Centre (QFC), Hamad bin Khalifa University and The College of Business and Economics of Qatar University, and was sponsored by Barwa Bank.

The conference was attended by over 600 Islamic scholars, researchers, banking officials, academics and experts in the field of Islamic finance from over 20 countries around the world. The conference covered four sessions “Islamic Finance and the Digital World”, “Islamic Finance between Shari’ah Rulings and Legal Systems”, “Contemporary Waqf and its Role in Economic Development” and “Knowledge Capacity Building for Future Generations of Islamic Finance.” The event also saw the launch of the Qatar Islamic Finance Report 2017 titled “Expanding Prospects.”

The Qatar-focused report provides detailed analysis and key information on the development of the Islamic finance industry in Qatar, and provides insights on recent developments in Islamic finance and the economy as a whole.

Speaking during the keynote address, His Excellency Ali Shareef Al-Emadi, Minister of Finance, stated: “Islamic banking accounts for approximately 25% of the total banking sector in Qatar. Today, Qatar’s Islamic banks are the third largest contributor to the global growth in Islamic banking. In order to promote this growth, we must work together to develop our Islamic finance initiatives, and work towards activating international partnerships and exchanging knowledge and expertise.”

His Excellency continued: “Qatar has demonstrated its ability to continue in its journey to help the Islamic finance sector grow and develop by working with the international community. In order to sustain this global growth in Islamic finance, we must work together to address financial risks and increase the efficiency of the Islamic financial services. This will serve to ensure the growth and expansion of Sharia-compliant financial transactions and contribute to building a diversified knowledge-based economy.”

Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Chief Executive Officer, QFC Authority commented: “The QFC is proud to take part in and sponsor this conference as another step in reaffirming our support to the local Islamic finance sector, which we consider as an integral part of our diversification efforts. This year’s edition will bring together industry experts to discuss, identify and address the challenges facing the Islamic finance sector and the steps and solutions planned to address them.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Jassim AlThani, Chairman of Barwa Group and Managing Director, also said: "We at Barwa Bank Group are pleased to take part in the 4th Doha Islamic Finance Conference, we wish it every success in achieving its objectives starting with the introduction of an integrated project to build the Islamic financial industry, positively influence economic development, develop Islamic finance tools to benefit from the digital world, and finding creative and practical solutions to contemporary challenges faced within the industry. This comes in line with Qatar's economic vision, and would contribute to the legal approach and the formulation and structuring of Islamic finance contracts and the development of the Islamic arbitration environment as a whole. "

Dr Haitham Al-Salama, Special Advisor to the Minister of Finance and Chief Economic Advisor, QFC Authority, also commented, stating: “I would like to extend my sincere thanks to Bait Al-Mashura Finance Consultations for their efforts in organising this conference, which now in its fourth edition has become one of the most important Islamic banking conferences in the region. I hope our discussions today will be fruitful, serve the event’s objectives and help us in coming up with creative solutions to the challenges faced by the Islamic finance industry today.”

The Qatar Islamic Finance Report 2017, which was launched during the opening panel discussion of the conference, highlights the role of Islamic finance banks, which hold a large percentage of the sector’s assets and have been the main driver of Islamic finance growth in recent years, with their assets increasing at a CAGR of 13% over the past five years. Islamic banks have also diversified their portfolios and generate revenue from their market expertise and resources.

The report is the tenth edition of a series of reports focused on Islamic finance in a number of countries published by Thomson Reuters. It aims to support the development of the global Islamic finance industry in Qatar by providing valuable information and ideas.

