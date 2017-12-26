40 students participate in 'Future Engineers' winter camp, organised by DEWA in cooperation with Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children

Al Tayer reviewed the activities at the camp, which includes 40 students, aged 12 to 16. The camp includes many educational activities for students in engineering and scientific research. It educates them about the basics of Robotics, and developing smart phone programmes and applications. This is done using daily fun activities and competitions.

Dubai, UAE : HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority ( DEWA ), visited the 4 th Future Engineers camp, which is organised by DEWA , in cooperation with Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children (AJCCC) in Dubai. The camp will run till 28 December 2017. Al Tayer was received by Matar Bin Lahej, Managing Director of Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children, and Adel Omar, Senior Manager of Special Projects and Media at AJCCC.

“DEWA organises ‘Future Engineers’ camp twice a year as part of its efforts to promote innovation among young people, develop their skills, and support their creativity. The camp provides the children with basic scientific skills such as analysis, observation, and problem solving. Our cooperation with Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children in organising the fourth camp, supports the important role of the Center in providing an innovative environment that nurtures children’s creativity and future aspiration,” added Al Tayer.

Bin Lahej thanked DEWA, and Al Tayer for his visit. He highlighted that investing in new generations is true investment to serve the community. “The collaboration between DEWA and AJCCC is based on solid foundations to serve children who are the future, and the creative energy of our society. We are working to build a generation that looks ahead, is modernised, and technologically advanced. Through this, we hope they can rely on this intellectual knowledge as a base for them, later in their lives, and prepare them for the job market,” said Bin Lahej.

“Since its establishment, AJCCC has adopted the principle of instilling creative thought, and encouraging innovation, and DEWA’s ‘Future Engineers’ serves the same purpose. We hope that its results will be of use to these children, and to the country as a whole,” added Bin Lahej.

The Future Engineers camp includes scientific workshops presented in an attractive manner for children. It gives them the chance to develop their own applications and robotic projects, as well as handling various inputs and outputs such as infrared sensors, acoustic sensors, DC motors and integrated circuits. Practical training helps the children to develop smart applications and programmes that enable them to develop smart gamers. At the end of the camp, students will present their programmes and learn how to upload them online.

