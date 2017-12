40 students participate in 'Future Engineers' winter camp, organised by DEWA in cooperation with Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children

Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), visited the 4th Future Engineers camp, which is organised by DEWA, in cooperation with Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children (AJCCC) in Dubai. The camp will run till 28 December 2017. Al Tayer was received by Matar Bin Lahej, Managing Director of Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children, and Adel Omar, Senior Manager of Special Projects and Media at AJCCC. Al Tayer reviewed the activities at the camp, which includes 40 students, aged 12 to 16. The camp includes many educational activities for students in engineering and scientific research. It educates them about the basics of Robotics, and developing smart phone programmes and applications. This is done using daily fun activities and competitions.

“Our wise leadership attaches great importance to innovation. The National Innovation Strategy aims to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries in the world. At DEWA , we believe that youth have the potential to contribute to this vision. That’s why, we are committed to developing students’ innovation and creativity, and encouraging their scientific research. We also encourage the younger generation to study sciences and new technologies. Today's youth are the leaders of tomorrow who will play a key role in developing disruptive technologies and keep up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution the world is going through,” said Al Tayer. “DEWA organises ‘Future Engineers’ camp twice a year as part of its efforts to promote innovation among young people, develop their skills, and support their creativity. The camp provides the children with basic scientific skills such as analysis, observation, and problem solving. Our cooperation with Al Jalila Cultural Center for Children in organising the fourth camp, supports the important role of the Center in providing an innovative environment that nurtures children’s creativity and future aspiration,” added Al Tayer.

