3rd UAE France Oil and Gas Connecting Days
United Arab Emirates: Business France jointly with EVOLEN, and the French Business Group hosted the third UAE France Oil and Gas Connecting Days from June 25th to 26th in Abu Dhabi and Ruwais. The two days forum included ADNOC and its subsidiaries, as well as several ADNOC partners including Mudabala Petroleum.
This event was launched under the patronage of His Excellency Ludovic Pouille, Ambassador of France to the United Arab Emirates.
Marc Cagnard, Managing Director at Business France in the Middle East commented: “We are very excited to be hosting the third edition of the connecting days initiative. France and the UAE have a long standing relationship when it comes to the Oil and Gas industry and this event further reinforces the two nations’ commitment to creating forward thinking, long term and sustainable solutions as well as spearheading innovation whilst developing the technology for the future.”
-Ends-
ABOUT BUSINESS FRANCE:
Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France’s companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and also runs the VIE international internship program.
About EVOLEN:
EVOLEN network brings together some 1,350 members (250 corporate members and 1,100 individual oil and gas professionals). Their areas of expertise cover the entire oil and gas sector (exploration, production, storage, refining, and distribution) and renewables.
EVOLEN aims to promote the technological and industrial excellence of the French hydrocarbons industry and energy futures across the world and to foster the international deployment of French energy industry companies.
The French hydrocarbons industry has many strengths, notably its great capacity for innovation, which has enabled it to meet the increasingly stringent requirements of quality and safety. Moreover, its technologies and know-how are being applied intensively to new sources of energy.
" The French industry has a long tradition in the Oil and Gas sector, exploration, production, midstream, refining and petrochemical. Thus despite the fact that we do not produce in our own country. The success factor is due to innovation and technology ; we strongly believe in innovation as a key differentiator. Innovation and technology are now used for the development of new energies", commented Romain Provost, General Delegate Middle East and Renewables, EVOLEN.
ABOUT THE FRENCH BUSINESS GROUP:
The French Business Group is a dynamic and independent non-profit organization committed to promote business relations between the United Arab Emirates and France. It has nearly 200 members and represents sectors such as Oil & Gas, construction, defense, aerospace, aviation, hospitality, finance and telecom. The main missions are to promote bilateral trade, represent and serve the interests of its members and enhance Franco-Emirati connections.
ABOUT TOTAL:
Total is working with the majority of the UAE’s oil and gas operating companies and is ADNOC’s largest partner. Through on-going investment in technology and sharing it’s local and international expertise and know-how, Total has forged ahead to help Abu Dhabi reach its crude oil production target, while continuing to broaden its energy portfolio.
“We are proud to participate in the 3rd UAE France Oil & Gas Connecting Days symposium, as an opportunity to share the French companies’s technical know-how and innovation, which is not only limited to the oil & gas sector” said Hatem Nuseibeh - President Total E&P UAE and Total Country Chair in the UAE “ Total’s commitment in the UAE covers not only operations in the oil and gas industry, but the whole energy spectrum including LNG, solar and renewables”.
ABOUT SCHNEIDER:
“UAE energy, oil, and gas firms are at the global forefront of leveraging digital technologies to transform their exploration, refining, and petrochemicals operations,” said Hanan Darwish, Cluster President – Gulf and Pakistan, Schneider Electric. “In the highly competitive energy sector, digital platforms enable oil and gas firms to interconnect digital technologies, such as the Internet of Things and artificial intelligence, to drive digital oilfields.”
During Oil and Gas Connecting Days, Schneider Electric was sharing best practices as a French-headquartered multinational firm that works with 20 of the world’s largest oil and gas companies. In the UAE, Schneider Electric has co-innovated with ADNOC on its Panorama Command Center, which provides real-time visibility and optimizes operations across 16 operating companies.
About Trouvay & Cauvin Group
Trouvay & Cauvin Group is your single point of contact for global steel solutions for both greenfield and brownfield projects, either offshore or onshore. The steel requirements of Oil & Gas projects are so complex and critical that they can only be met by an experienced specialist with unique capabilities and knowledge such as Trouvay & Cauvin.
The 3rd UAE France Oil & Gas Connecting days was a well-organized affair with valuable insights to various facets of the ADNOC downstream companies. There was a high level of interest shown by the attendees especially and we look forward to many more similar interactions with them.
For more info, feel free to contact Business France:
Miryem Oukas Messidi
Head of Communications – Middle East
Mobile: +971 (0)55 478 32 15
Mail : miryem.oukasmessidi@businessfrance.fr© Press Release 2018
