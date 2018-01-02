3 million riders used mass transit means and taxicabs during New Year's Eve and Holiday

The public transport means of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai comprising the metro, tram, buses and marine transit means, and taxicabs lifted 3,286,873 riders during the New Year’s holiday (from 31 December 2017 to 01 January 2018).

During the said holiday, the Dubai Metro lifted 1,288,316 riders, public buses served 722,572 riders, marine transport modes ferried 124,159 rides, and 53,234 riders used the Dubai Tram, while RTA ’s taxicabs during the mentioned two days carried 1,098,592 riders.

The RTA is keen on maximising the happiness and satisfaction rating of all community segments including public transport users. It, therefore, seeks to provide top class transit means that are safe, convenient, reliable and fitted with the latest technological features ever used in the industry.