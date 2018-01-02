3 million riders used mass transit means and taxicabs during New Year's Eve and Holiday
The Roads and Transport Authority – Nashwan Attaa’ee:
The public transport means of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai comprising the metro, tram, buses and marine transit means, and taxicabs lifted 3,286,873 riders during the New Year’s holiday (from 31 December 2017 to 01 January 2018).
The RTA is keen on maximising the happiness and satisfaction rating of all community segments including public transport users. It, therefore, seeks to provide top class transit means that are safe, convenient, reliable and fitted with the latest technological features ever used in the industry.
