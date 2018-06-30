39 candidates pass the medical and psychological exams in UAE Astronaut Programme
Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre announced that 39 out of 95 candidates passed the physical and psychological tests to qualify for the preliminary list of the UAE Astronaut Programme. The Programme was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, as part of the UAE National Space Programme. It aims to train and prepare a team of Emiratis to be sent to space for various scientific missions. This is part of the preparations to send the first Emirati astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) in April 2019.
39 candidates qualified for initial interviewing process which entailed extensive tests and interviews conducted by qualified specialists from MBRSC, according to scientific and technical criteria. The tests included a clinical test and a range of activities to measure intelligence, aptitude, neurocognitive ability, personality, and working memory. Following these tests, one to one interviews were conducted with the initial selection committee where the candidates’ personalities are evaluated in various mental and psychological aspects to ensure that they endure the harsh and unusual conditions in space.
“The next stage will be crucial for the selection of the first batch of Emirati astronaut corps who will participate in scientific missions in space. The final interviews will begin on July 3rd,” continued Al Shaibani.
The 39 shortlisted candidates will undergo the final assessment stage, which will be supervised by a team of experts from the MBRSC, in addition to international experts from international space agencies. The final evaluation phase includes interviews conducted by the committee to have a comprehensive evaluation for each candidate as per global standards.
Recently, The UAE, represented by the MBRSC, and Russia, represented by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos, signed an agreement to send the first Emirati astronaut to participate in scientific research in a Russian space mission to the ISS, aboard a Soyuz-MS spacecraft.
The UAE Astronaut Programme is funded by the ICT fund of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA). Launched in 2007, this fund, which is the first of its kind in the Aab world, aims towards supporting research and development within the ICT sector in the UAE, helping it to grow into a nationally significant industry with a leading place in the world.
-Ends-
About MBRSC:
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, founded in 2006, is home to the UAE National Space Programme. The Centre builds and operates earth observation satellites, offering imaging and data analysis services to clients around the world. The Centre is responsible for the development of the Emirates Mars Mission and the Mars Hope Probe, a mission to reach Mars orbit by 2021 and gather key science data about Mars’ atmosphere, as well as the UAE Astronaut Programme and the development of the Mars 2117 vision to build a human colony on Mars. The first step in that vision, the Mars Scientific City, will launch in 2020.
For media inquiries:
Mahra Mohammad Al Falasi
Corporate Communications Department
+97146071200-ext 380© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.