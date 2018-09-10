36 gov. entities showcase latest achievements, services in "GITEX 2018"

The Department of Sharjah eGovernment announced that 36 government departments in the Emirate are to participate in the “GITEX Technology Week 2018” scheduled on October 14-18 at the Dubai World Trade Center.All departments of Sharjah are geared up to showcase their latest services at the pavilion of Sharjah Government. Innovative technological projects are to be unveiled for the first time at the exhibition which is the largest in ICT sector in MENA and South Asia, and the third largest of its kind worldwide.

The department revealed a unique design for the Sharjah Government Pavilion in the event. It emulates the UAE environment and reflects the spirit of the desert and its sand dunes.

The model is inspired from the design of Bee'ah building that has been innovated by the Pritzker Award winner Iraqi British engineer Zaha Hadid. It will be a distinctive icon at GITEX 2018 that brings together the world's leading ICT companies.

The announcement was made in a preparatory forum at the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday in the presence of Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in Sharjah.

Also, H.E Noor Al Noman, Director of the Department of eGovernment, representatives of participant government entities, and media people.

Civilization and Technology

Sheikh Fahim Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Executive Chairman of the Department of Government Relations and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in Sharjah, said the Emirate spares no effort to achieve digital transformation.

“This is in pursuance of the prudent vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to enhance the position of the Emirate as a world-class model city, ideal for living, doing business, and providing the highest standards of life.”

It is so important to employ the rapid developments of ICT sector in serving the society, he added. “Digital transformation has to be used in improving life quality and achieving prosperity for future generations as underlined in the core of the “UAE Vision 2021” and “UAE Centennial 2071”.

Sheikh Fahim said a strategic plan based on a clear vision has been adopted for digital transformation in the emirate of Sharjah. “The main three pillars of digital transformation in Sharjah span data or the importance of getting data from all departments, integration services, and integration in getting integration in getting data and information on the Emirate in all fields.”

The Higher Committee for Digital Transformation in Sharjah was founded a year ago, he indicated. “It is aimed to ensure integration and coordination amongst all government departments in Sharjah in terms of services as well as collection and analysis of data.”

Supporting development process

Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Director General of the Department of eGovernment, said his Department is so keen on efficiently contributing to building a knowledge society in Sharjah in line with the vision of the prudent leadership.

“This will be done in a way that supports the process of sustainable development and digital progress economically, socially and at all levels through relentless effort to boost the excellence and leadership of government sector and by expediting transformation to the Government of the Future.”

Qualified national cadres need to use sophisticated electronic systems and smart applications to help provide creative and innovative services to the residents and visitors of the emirate, he underscored. “Easy and smooth procedures have to be adopted as per the best international standards.”

Innovative applications

Meanwhile, H.E Noor Al Noman, Director of the Director of the Department of eGovernment, gave a briefing on the most important aspects of the participation of Sharjah government entities and the plans due to best represent the Emirate in the exhibition.

She talked about the key initiatives, projects and services to be launched by at the Sharjah Government Pavilion. A number of innovative applications in information technology are to be unveiled. These are meant to provide the best services to the residents and visitors in the Emirate. Then, she gave an overview on the “unique” and “exceptional” design of the Sharjah Government Pavilion.

The Sharjah Government Pavilion is inspired from the design of Bee'ah Company.

It consists of six islands leading to an eight-screen longitudinal corridor, each of which displays extracts from the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Sharjah. It ends at a runway which is a spot specified for launching new smart services and training workshops.

The last part of the pavilion contains a room that showcases the “Sharjah Map for Digital Transformation” Project. There is also another room dedicated for displaying an exciting marketing idea on artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

