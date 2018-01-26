27 outstanding companies celebrated at the 2017 RAKEZ Business Excellence Awards

Staying true to its commitment for the fourth year, the awards programme has yet again delivered an incredible night of celebration dedicated to the outstanding free zone and non-free zone businesses across Ras Al Khaimah. RAKEZ and RAK DED have brought levelled up prizes to the table, adding monetary rewards to the traditional stunning glass trophies.

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) and RAK Department of Economic Development (RAK DED ) have finally revealed the winners of the 2017 RAKEZ Business Excellence Awards during a glittering award ceremony held at Rixos Bab Al Bahr, Al Marjan Island, on 25 January 2018.

The recipients of the 2017 RAKEZ Business Excellence Awards are:

“Leading a company to embody excellence is extremely difficult. This is why, I believe that RAKEZ Business Excellence Awards is among the most significant annual events in Ras Al Khaimah as it brings the most excellent businesses to the centre stage – the ones that demonstrated sheer hard work and helped ensure the emirate’s continued prosperity,” said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAKEZ. “I’d like to personally congratulate the 2017 winners. We, at RAKEZ, are very proud of what you have achieved and are about to achieve as you go further in your business journey.”

BEST NEW STARTUP

Evolution Fashion, maker of high-quality custom and ready-to-wear outerwear and leather accessories

BEST NEW STARTUP (RAK DED)

Communitea, a tea specialty and bakery that promotes the social lifestyle of the residents of Ras Al Khaimah

BEST SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

Euro Pack Industries, producer of premium packaging materials to various institutions and industries

BEST SMALL BUSINESS OF THE YEAR (RAK DED)

Thunder Road, a full-service, family-friendly Italian restaurant with American twist

BEST NEW TECHNOLOGY

Shores 3D Printing Industries, manufacturer of A+ quality grades of different types of 3D printing filaments

FASTEST GROWING COMPANY – SMALL / MEDIUM

Fit On Click, an end-to-end solution provider for health enthusiasts

FASTEST GROWING COMPANY – MEDIUM / LARGE

Streit Group, one of the world’s leading, privately-owned armoured vehicles manufacturer

BEST INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR – SMALL / MEDIUM

U-PAK, a leading manufacturer of foam and rigid plastic disposable products in the region

BEST INDUSTRIAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM / LARGE

Mabani Steel, a provider of complete steel construction solution

BEST CONTRIBUTOR TO RAS AL KHAIMAH DEVELOPMENT

Double E, an events design and management company

BEST CONTRIBUTOR TO RAS AL KHAIMAH DEVELOPMENT (RAK DED)

RAK Properties, one of the leading property development and tourism infrastructure firms in the UAE

BEST CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Marmalade Fish, a niche management consultancy specialising in organisational values and culture change

BEST CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (RAK DED)

Emirates Transport, provider of various transport services for school, government, and commercial entities

Runner-ups were also recognised during the ceremony, including: Middle East Onshore & Offshore Oil & Gas Equipment, Hutchison Ports, Belhasa Driving Center, Polarise ME, RAK National Travel Agency, Nawatt, Abiya Building Material Trading, Cladtech International, Alumill Tech Gulf, Arc International Middle East, Utico, Sis Forever, Red Bus Nursery, and Karasi. The award winners and runners-up were selected through a systematic evaluation process by an independent judging committee from the International Performance Excellence (IPE).

“I am fascinated as to how the attention to the RAKEZ Business Excellence Awards has grown from day one. It’s not only the number of participation that’s rocketing year after year but also the quality of the applications. This goes to show that the awards programme is serving its purpose of inspiring excellence throughout the emirate’s business community,” commented Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of RAKEZ, RAK Free Trade Zone and RAK Investment Authority. “Seeing the brilliant teams come up on the stage tonight made us more eager to continue innovating our business solutions in order to effectively provide a nurturing business environment.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Kayed, Chairman of RAK DED, said: “It has truly been an honour to showcase the passion and commitment of the businesses in Ras Al Khaimah. This is the first time for us to participate in the RAKEZ Business Excellence Awards and the experience has been very rewarding. We’ll be glad to team up with the RAKEZ again on the next edition of the awards programme to highlight more of the emirate’s success stories.”

About Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ):

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) is an authority established by the government of Ras Al Khaimah to oversee, regulate and consolidate the services, facilities and zones of Ras Al Khaimah Free Trade Zone (RAK FTZ) and Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority (RAKIA), and serves their respective clients. Established in 2017, RAKEZ builds on 17 years of consistent value generation by RAK FTZ and RAKIA.

RAKEZ offers its clients easy access to local markets of the UAE, in addition to growing markets of the Middle East, North Africa, Europe, and South and Central Asia.

The authority offers free zone and non-free zone licences through RAK FTZ and RAKIA for companies operating in diverse industry sectors including, manufacturing, consulting, trading, logistics, academic, media and many more.

RAKEZ currently hosts over 13,000 companies from entrepreneurs and startups to SMEs and manufacturers covering over 50 industries from over 100 countries. Through its five specialised zones including RAKEZ Business Zone, Al Hamra Industrial Zone, Al Ghail Industrial Zone, Al Hulaila Industrial Zone and RAKEZ Academic Zone, it offers a wide range of customisable and cost-effective solutions for existing clients and potential investors. All clients have access to three local offices in Ras Al Khaimah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and international offices in India, Turkey and Germany.

A leading economic zone, RAKEZ, aims to continue attracting diversified investment opportunities that will contribute to the economic growth of Ras Al Khaimah.

