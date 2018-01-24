20th Anniversary edition of Intersec winds up with eye on exciting future

Dubai, UAE: Twenty years since it first opened doors in Dubai, Intersec is now a multi-sectoral mega event that attracts the majority of the top global security and safety professionals and the world's leading brands under its gigantic roof.

Over 1,300 exhibitors lined up a comprehensive array of their latest product ranges and offered services and solutions galore, as the 60,000 sqm show floor came alive from the first day, at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. By the time the last trade buyer had trooped through the gates, the show had welcomed over 29,500 visitors.

The just-concluded Intersec 2018, showcased some of the most path-breaking and trend-setting developments yet seen in the region, which is a leading marketplace for the latest in cutting edge safety and security products and solutions.

Given the regional market preferences, commercial and physical security attracted the maximum amount of interest, with visitors interested in viewing the latest in monitoring systems and controls, interactive and remote-controlled security systems. The latest offerings from the cyber security hotshots, with the importance of information security in an increasingly online business environment, being lost on none.

“Intersec 2018 has further cemented the trade fair and conference as among the leading gatherings of its kind worldwide. We’ve had participation here from the majority of the world's foremost safety and security brands and attracted a wide representation of global experts and key influencers to our safety and security forums," said Ahmed Pauwels, CEO of Intersec’s organiser, Messe Frankfurt Middle East.

“Twenty years is a landmark for both Intersec and the region's standing as a major global security market. We hope to continue to build on our success and look forward to far greater developments and achievements in the future while working together with the authorities and the active support of the government.”

A number of exhibitors were at hand exhibiting their top of the line products and systems and many were extremely positive about the response from the visitors and the exposure gained by participation.

One such was Khwaja Saifuddin Ahmed, Sr. Sales Director, MENA, Turkey and South Africa for Western Digital. “As with the previous 19 editions of Intersec, it’s been great and that’s a clear indication with us investing year and year again that we find value and our partners, find value in having a stand of our own while displaying and portraying our products,” he said.

“This year we launched our Core 2 H Solutions that range from a micro SD card which goes into the IP cameras all the way up to our HGSE enterprise solutions which goes into your data centres and command centres is the ideal choice for a DBR recording. We offer the entire range of solutions when it comes to digital content.”

Meanwhile, Syed Murtaza Hussaini, Business Development Manager of Assa Abloy was upbeat about prospects after three busy days. “Intersec is a very important exhibition for us in the Middle East, we are participating now for the last six years.

“We have launched two new products, the Aperio H100 wireless access control and the CLIQ which is a mechatronic cylinder which is managed through an app. The response has been strong and we see this as a market with a bright future.”

Fire Safety and Protection was another extremely busy section, with a large number of visitors thronging the exhibits and demo areas to view the newest in firefighting equipment, machinery and protective gear. With fire-related damage an ever present danger in today’s urban surrounds, trade visitors were eager to scout out the latest in fire protection measures and fireproof materials for residences and establishments.

Prominent exhibitor with a range of firefighting and protection solutions Siemens expressed satisfaction with the response from their participation: “We’re happy to be at Intersec 2018 where we have a prominent display showing off our latest fire safety products as well as our range of security solutions and equipment,” said Hafsa Boulfraden, Communications and Government Affairs Business Partner.

“It’s very important to keep people safe and secure in today's world and that’s why have set up our display in order to demonstrate to visitors a realistic simulation of hazardous situations with the help of our LED screen.”

The most interest among visitors and buyers alike were the all-new Drone Zone and Drone Pavilion, many among them lining up to learn the latest about the developments in UAV technology and its myriad adaptations in enhancing and ensuring security. The demos given by the experts from the Dubai Police and Dubai Civil Defence personnel were particularly popular.

UAV innovations and technology was also discussed by a panel of experts at the Middle East Drones Conference alongside the main exhibition. The other conferences and workshops that were conducted on the side-lines of Intersec 2018 included: the Middle East Fire Conference; the Middle East Security Conference and the Middle East Artificial Intelligence and Information Security Conference.

Intersec 2018 also saw the return of regular popular highlights such as the Safety Design in Buildings Pavilion, Smart Home Pavilion, as well as an Outdoor Demonstration Zone of the latest fire rescue applications.

Intersec is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Official Government Partners include the Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Police Academy, the Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA), and Dubai Municipality. More information is available at: www.intersecexpo.com.

