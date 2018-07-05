20 of UAE's most prominent companies to showcase their latest technologies at Saudi National Security & Risk Prevention Expo
Riyadh: The UAE and Saudi Arabia’s recent announcement of their cooperation in strategic projects encompassing various fields in the “UAE-Saudi Strategy of Resolve”, the two countries are creating a distinctive model of strategic partnerships in the Arab region that is designed to protect the two nations’ interests and create opportunities in response to regional geopolitical shifts.
Announced at the inaugural meeting of the Saudi-Emirati Cooperation Council that took place in early June, the plan identified three main axes of cooperation for the two nations’ shared vision of the future: the economic axis, the human and knowledge axis, and the political and security axis.
This joint focus on security is underlined by the UAE’s participation in the upcoming Saudi National Security and Risk Prevention Expo set to take place in Riyadh from 4 – 6 November 2018 under the patronage and presence of HRH Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Minister Of Interior of the Kingdome of Saudi Arabia.
Sponsored by Tawazun Economic Council and organized by the Emirates Defense Companies Council (EDCC), the UAE pavilion covers 1,200 square meters of exhibition floor, and features 20 of the UAE’s most prominent companies specialized in national security-related products and services, including armored vehicles, aerospace, ammunition systems, naval vessels, telecommunications, maintenance and repair operations, cybersecurity, logistical support and technical development.
The UAE’s dedicated national pavilion at the inaugural edition of the expo will feature a number of companies promoting their "Made in UAE" national security products and technologies including: NIMR, EDIC Caracal, EDIC Barij Dynamics, EDIC Geospatial Services, Calidus, Advanced Pyrotechnics, Al Asber Auto Industries LLC, Al Hamra Group, Marakeb, Rabdan Academy, Tasleeh, Atlas Group, Hader Security & Communications Systems LLC, International Golden Group, Abu Dhabi Autonomous Systems Investments Company (ADASI), Al Fattan Ship Industry, Etimad Holding, Premier Composite Technologies, Remah International Group and Yahsat.
On this occasion, Saif Ali Al Marzooqi, Director of Corporate Branding and Communication at Tawazun Economic Council said: “Our participation in the SNSR Expo 2018 not only enables us to proudly present the state-of-the-art ‘Made in UAE’ national security solutions to leading stakeholders from the region and beyond, but also underscores the ever-expanding collaboration between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in national security matters.”
Almost 50% of the 9,500 square meter available exhibition space has been already booked and is expected to draw more than 100 exhibitors and 8,000 attendees from around the world. In addition to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the SNSR Expo to date has confirmed participation from Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Italy, Kuwait, China and the United Kingdom.
“We are delighted to see this strong participation from the UAE companies in the expo, which embodies the distinctive partnership between Saudi Arabia and UAE. The security cooperation will play vital role in developing the Saudi security sector,” Added Al Marzooqi.
The first event of its kind in the Kingdom, the SNSR Expo will also feature discussions by subject matter experts on the future landscape of several key issues, including: border security, Hajj security, smart and safe cities, counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection and cybersecurity. Moreover, outstanding participations across various categories will be recognized in a special innovation awards ceremony held on the sidelines of the exhibition.
The SNSR Expo is organized by Reed Sunaidi Exhibitions supported by Reed Exhibitions Middle East.
For more information and details, please visit SNSR website: www.snsrexpo.com
