18 Candidates Undergo Final Interviews Stage for UAE Astronaut Programme

Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre announced that 18 candidates are currently undergoing the final stage of the interviews leading up to choosing the first Emirati astronaut corps of the UAE Astronaut Programme. The Programme was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to train and prepare the first Emirati astronaut corps to be sent to space for various scientific missions. 18 out of 39 candidates passed the initial interviewing process which was conducted by qualified specialists from MBRSC. The initial interviewing process included extensive tests to measure intelligence, neurocognitive ability, personality, aptitude, among others. Following these tests, one-to-one interviews were conducted where the candidates’ personalities were evaluated in various mental and psychological aspects to ensure that they are able to endure the harsh and unusual conditions in space.

His Excellency Yousuf Al Shaibani, Director General of the MBRSC, said, “The UAE Astronaut Programme strives to support the national policy in the field of space, and support the vision of our wise leadership to build a national team of Emiratis who will be fully trained and prepared to achieve the UAE’s ambitions in this field, as per global standards. This will enable the UAE to become a hub for the region's space sector, it will inspire next generations in the UAE and the region to become innovators in different fields including space science and technology.” “We have reached an important stage in the journey of selecting the first Emirati astronaut corps who will participate in scientific missions in space. We appreciate the efforts of all the participants in the evaluation process so far, in addition to the initial interview committee, who successfully shortlisted the most qualified candidates after conducting comprehensive evaluations for each one of them. We are proud of the MBRSC’s experts, who are capable of managing this programme as per global standards,” continued Al Shaibani.

