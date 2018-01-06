13th edition of 'Hemaya International Forum & Exhibition on Drug Issues' will kick off on 11th of February

Commenting on the significance of the 13 th Hemaya International Forum & Exhibition on Drug Issues, HE Major General Ibrahim Khalil Al Mansoori, Assistant Commandant for Criminal Investigations Affairs at Dubai Police and Vice Chairman of Hemaya Higher Committee, said: “Today, government and private institutions across the region need to develop long term proactive solutions, adopt new polices, develop a new framework and keep abreast with the latest developments, especially in overcoming the complex issues of drugs, in order to implement proper treatment mechanisms and make efforts to rehabilitate those affected by drug issues.”

Dubai - United Arab Emirates: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, the 13 th edition of ‘Hemaya International Forum & Exhibition on Drug Issues’ will be held from the 11 th to the 12 th of February, 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre, under the theme “Foreseeing the Future of the Global Combat of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances: Predictions, Preparations and Prevention Strategies for 2030”.

While stating that the ‘Hemaya International Forum & Exhibition on Drug Issues’ has achieved tangible results and huge successes during its previous 12 editions, HE Major General Ibrahim Khalil Al Mansoori, thanked Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding. He has also commended the efforts of strategic partners including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime -UNODC, Drugs Control Council, the Arab Office for Narcotic Affairs, which is part of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, the General Department for the Community Happiness Department at Dubai Police , and Khalifa Student Empowerment Program - Aqdar.

He stressed that “Dubai Police is keen to take all necessary actions, discuss all matters related to the use of drugs and willing to cooperate with various bodies to combat drugs while also raise awareness about its dangers and develop solutions in order to eliminate this phenomenon completely”.

On his part, HE Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri said, “The objective of ‘Hemaya International Forum & Exhibition on Drug Issues’ is to support and standardize the knowledge and information retrieved by those involved in drug control and strengthen the prevailing cooperation between different actors locally, regionally and globally in order to identity and eliminate the various security issues and challenges surrounding individuals and communities.

HE Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri stressed that “The Hemaya International Forum is one of the most prominent events in the region to understand and overcome drug issues in our communities, organized by the Dubai Police in cooperation with the United Nations and a number of regional and international partners. Through this event, we also intend to establish a ‘scientific anti-drug methodology’ fully functional at all levels on the ground in order to combat drug issues in our societies”.

He added, “Hemaya International Forum offers a great opportunity for local drug agencies involved in drug control to share their experiences in the Arab world with various international bodies attending the conference while at the same time learn from similar experiences abroad. The forum this year will also feature a number of specialized workshops to train drug control agencies to combat drug issues.”

Key objectives of the Forum:

HE Major General Muhammad Saeed Al Marri stated, “In its 13th edition, Hemaya International Forum & Exhibition on Drug Issues aims to identify key developments in the fight against drug issues while at the same time highlighting the legislative and legal problems emanating as part of such efforts and identifying the role of international institutions and conventions to address drug issues. Furthermore, the forum will also explore the various international cooperation mechanisms involved in combating global drug abuse”.

Joint Cooperation

From his side, Dr. Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of INDEX Holding said: “At INDEX, we have always been extremely proud to cooperate with Dubai Police during a number of conferences and exhibitions and it is our great pleasure to organize the 13th edition of Hemaya International Forum & Exhibition on Drug Issues this year, in cooperation with the Community Happiness Department and the General Department for Drug Control at Dubai Police. Ensuring a crime-free and drugs-free community which is a national responsibility that we aspire to contribute to and fulfil it by paving the way for an educated, highly ambitious and productive young generation who will be able to excel on all fronts.”

Dr. Al Madani added: “We highly appreciate the confidence reposed by Dubai Police in INDEX Holding and its rich and varied experience in organizing different types of conferences and exhibitions. In order to achieve our collective goals, we will work hard to exceed all expectations and aim to raise the level of participation locally and internationally to ensure a remarkable community presence. We will also work on attracting local and international associations and companies to participate in the exhibition, which is running parallel to the conference.”

Youth Session

In line with UAE’s belief in empowering younger generations in their ability to create a better future and addressing all issues and challenges with innovative solutions Colonel Khalid bin Moyazeh , Deputy Director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics, explained that the forum has devoted a youth dialogue session on "Youth roles and responsibilities in the prevention of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances: Strategy and Empowerment Tools", which are in line with the themes and objectives of the forum, in partnership with the Dubai Police.

ExhibitionColonel Khalid bin Moyazeh added that “On the sidelines of the forum, an exhibition will take place attracting more than 40 participating organizations from the region and the world, showcasing the latest products and services including the National Service and Reserve Authority, Dubai Customs, Nebras Program (The National Committee for Combating Drugs in Saudi Arabia), the Anti-Drug Council of the United Arab Emirates and major companies and institutions working in the pharmaceutical industry.A Platform for Social Media Influencers Colonel Khalid bin Moyazeh said that the forum also includes a platform for social media influencers, that will attract more than 70 influential media figures, and it aims to build a virtual alliance to counter drugs through various social networking sites that have had a significant impact on the society.

Conference Program

On his part, Lt. Colonel Dr. Abdurrahman Sharaf, Acting Director of the International Training Service Centre and General Coordinator of the Hemaya Forum, said: “The forum this year will discuss the various drug issues that are expected by 2030, its challenges and coping mechanisms while also focus on its impact on the Arab region in particular and countries around the world in general. In order to achieve this goal, the forum plans to explore all opportunities available with a forward looking mindset and this will involve the efforts taken by drug control agencies, physicians, pharmacists, health and therapeutic personnel working in the field of drug abuse and addiction, as well as officials working in the judicial and customs fields, and those involved in the institutions of the civil society and education.”

Lt. Colonel Dr. Abdurrahman Sharaf added that “The forum will witness participation from more than 30 countries and it will feature 5 key topics that will include the Future Outlook Axis (Cognitive and Scientific), that would address ‘Future Outlook, its Theories and Applications, and How Useful it is in Coping with the Phenomenon of Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, which includes the presentation of United Nations, who will address the latest efforts taken by research centers in this regard. The second includes the Legislative and Legal Axis which will include discussions on ‘Reflections of Future Outlook Outputs on the International Legislative System and National Legislative System’, ‘Legal Legislation and Mechanisms of Utilizing Future Outlook Trends’ and ‘Foreseeing Drug Prevention Trends and their Reflections on Public Policies’. In the ‘Preventive & Field Axis, the primary focus will be on understanding the ‘Development of Drug Trafficking and the Mechanisms to Confront it on the Ground’.

While the ‘Health and Therapeutic Axis’ will include discussions on various Psychiatric Illnesses and Abuse Trends in 2030, The Extent of Therapeutic Institutions Readiness to Cope with Challenges by 2030, The Extent of the Readiness of Research Centers and Drug Manufacturing Companies to Cope with the Expected Challenges by 2030 and Social Media and its Influence on the Trends and Patterns of Drug Abuse. And finally, in the Social and Economic Axis, the focus will be on ‘Economic Issues and the Expected Challenges for 2030 and Mechanisms to Combat Drugs and Psychotropic Substances, Social Issues and the Expected Challenges for 2030 and the latest Trends and Patterns of Drug Abuse and Addiction, and their influence on the Social and Economic Problems for 2030.

