13% reduction in household electricity consumption at UAE federal level

Abu Dhabi - United Arab Emirates:

The Emirates Authority for Standardisation and Metrology (ESMA) has announced its regulation for the energy efficiency for household appliances, which will be applied to all water pumps in the UAE.

Speaking at a press conference, Tuesday, on the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi, HE Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of ESMA, said: "We will set minimum standards for pump efficiency to ensure energy savings of up to 20% from the current situation."

The UAE is one of the top ten importing countries for pumps around the world. As per studies, He pointed out that the Authority will cooperate with inspection bodies at the federal level to ensure registration of the product in the UAE conformity system.

While the list of pumps is the seventh draft of energy efficiency regulations in household appliances, and is a contribution of the body in the state initiatives towards rationalization of consumption.

He revealed that the UAE achieved a savings in energy consumption in residential buildings and government facilities during the year 2017, 13% compared to the previous year. Energy, which contributed to the promotion of a culture of rational consumption of the public, and raise consumer awareness indicators.

He added that the Authority is currently implementing new plans to expand the energy efficiency program, including updating the energy efficiency regulations for TVs, rotary water pumps, washing machines, dryers, ovens and vacuum cleaners, which are aimed at achieving more rational energy consumption at the federal level.

The UAE system implemented by ESMA about three years ago takes into account the latest developments of the UAE government's sustainable development policy, such as the vision of the UAE 2021, and the directives of the wise leadership in this regard. Providing high quality services, lower cost, promotes innovation.

2.7 million Products

Al Maeeni said that the total number of products recorded in energy efficiency programs during the past year reached 2.7 million products, an increase of about 1.2 million new products entered into the service, distributed on household air conditioners.

It contains (604 thousand products), washing machines and dryers (658 thousand products) Refrigeration devices from refrigerators and freezers (about 347 thousand products), as well as about one million

The energy efficiency programs implemented five years ago contributed to the provision of energy efficient products amounting to 8.6 million products, which are distributed among household air conditioners (about 4 million products), washing machines and dryers (1.8 million products) (Refrigerators and freezers 1.4 million), dishwashers (47,000 products) and electric storage water heaters (about 1 million products).

