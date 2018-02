11th OGWA-SPE Exhibition & Conference from March 26 to 28

Muscat, Oman:—Amid the current oil situation, the oil and gas sector remains optimistic about the prospects and the sector’s continuous growth and development and what these opportunities represent for oil and gas companies. On Monday, executives from biggest exhibitions and conferences organizer Omanexpo, along with a distinguished panel from the oil and gas sector addressed the media in a press conference for its 11th edition of Oil & Gas West Asia (OGWA) Exhibition and Conference held at the Grand Hyatt Muscat Hotel.

The panel included key industry individuals such as Dr. Sultan Al-Shidhani, Petroleum Engineering Manager of Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and OGWA-SPE Technical Committee Chairman, Michelle Boyd, Director of Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Middle East, North Africa and South Asia; Musallam Al Mandhari, CEO, Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL), Shabib Al Maamari, Communication & External Affairs Manager, BP Oman, Murtaza Firoz, Executive Director, Vanguard Engineering & Oilfield Services, Hamza Qarooni, VP, Gulf Energy, along with Omanexpo general manager Nader Abbas. Since its launch in 1998, the OGWA-SPE Exhibition and Conference has grown and known to become one of the most important and recognized oil and gas events in the region. In Oman, it has become the landmark event for the sector, playing a major role in helping boost government initiatives to open paths to viable alternatives to the current extraction and explorations techniques and technologies, provide a ready platform to present key projects and potential business and investment opportunities, and encourage trade.

