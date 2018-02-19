11th OGWA-SPE Exhibition & Conference from March 26 to 28

On Monday, executives from biggest exhibitions and conferences organizer Omanexpo , along with a distinguished panel from the oil and gas sector addressed the media in a press conference for its 11 th edition of Oil & Gas West Asia (OGWA) Exhibition and Conference held at the Grand Hyatt Muscat Hotel.

Muscat, Oman:—Amid the current oil situation, the oil and gas sector remains optimistic about the prospects and the sector’s continuous growth and development and what these opportunities represent for oil and gas companies.

Since its launch in 1998, the OGWA-SPE Exhibition and Conference has grown and known to become one of the most important and recognized oil and gas events in the region. In Oman, it has become the landmark event for the sector, playing a major role in helping boost government initiatives to open paths to viable alternatives to the current extraction and explorations techniques and technologies, provide a ready platform to present key projects and potential business and investment opportunities, and encourage trade.

Advertisement

The SPE EOR Conference, held alongside the OGWA exhibition, will feature a keynote panel session and an executive plenary session where distinguished industry leaders and from the Ministry of Oil and Gas, Oman, will share their views of the industry’s successes and progress made in enhanced oil recovery in addition to enhancing the industry’s contributions to socio-economic developments. Technical sessions will cover the latest advances in chemical EOR, thermal EOR, miscible gas injection EOR and low salinity water flooding and much more.

Over the years, this event has become a hub for professionals from around the globe to meet in one place to share their experiences and discuss new technologies and advances in EOR.

This year, the exhibition will be held for the first time at the new Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre and will showcase over 300 companies representing 19 countries. Highlighting the exhibition are six country pavilions (China, Iran, Italy, India, Egypt and the SPE Technology Pavilion), and the ICV Riyada Pavilion, where with the support of Strategic Partner Business Gateways, it will present about 130 companies who will showcase their profiles at the Riyada JSRS e-marketplace and 10 stands at the exhibition.

The OGWA-SPE Exhibition & Conference 2018 will be held from 26-28 March and will be hosted under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil & Gas and supported by PDO and OPAL.

His Excellency Mohammad bin Al Zubair, Advisor to His Majesty for Economic Planning Affairs, will formally open the event.

-Ends-

© Press Release 2018