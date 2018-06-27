10X initiatives of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) aim to provide unique travel experiences
Government of Dubai Media Office : Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) has introduced new projects aimed at developing the aviation industry under the umbrella of the Dubai 10X initiative.
The ‘Retractable Aircraft Cabin’ project will enable airlines to re-distribute their capacity on demand for each flight in record time while the aircraft is on the airport floor. The project provides travelers a number of options for customised airplane cabins-on-demand for entertainment and business. Another initiative, the ‘Multi-Mode Super Port’ project, the first of its kind in the world, will provide an integrated travel outlet for both air and space travel.
Khalifa Suhail Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects said: "The advent of new travel technologies such as supersonic aircraft and space travel have raised questions about the ability of existing airports to accommodate these modes of travel in an integrated way. As the most ambitious country in the field of exploratory space missions, we believe the time is right to develop a new comprehensive plan for an integrated airport that offers both air and space travel."
Dubai Aviation Enterprise Projects has developed a comprehensive project plan to implement its initiatives in partnership with the aviation industry, both local and international. The plan also provides a framework for establishing close partnerships with the UAE Space Agency, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) and the Supreme Legislation Committee, in addition to international organisations, agencies and companies.
-End-
About Dubai 10X
Overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), the Dubai 10X Initiative seeks to place Dubai Government entities 10 years ahead of the rest of the world in all sectors, propelling the emirate into the future by implementing today what other cities around the world will be implementing 10 years from now – all under the leadership of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and Chairman of DFF’s Board of Trustees.
Government bodies across sectors are joining in the effort to implement their projects in collaboration with innovative tech companies, heeding the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who called on all government entities in Dubai to embrace today what other cities will be implementing 10 years from now, as he launched the Dubai 10X Initiative for the first time during the 5th annual World Government Summit in 2017.© Press Release 2018
