10X initiatives of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) aim to provide unique travel experiences

Government of Dubai Media Office : Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects (DAEP) has introduced new projects aimed at developing the aviation industry under the umbrella of the Dubai 10X initiative. The ‘Retractable Aircraft Cabin’ project will enable airlines to re-distribute their capacity on demand for each flight in record time while the aircraft is on the airport floor. The project provides travelers a number of options for customised airplane cabins-on-demand for entertainment and business. Another initiative, the ‘Multi-Mode Super Port’ project, the first of its kind in the world, will provide an integrated travel outlet for both air and space travel.

The initiatives are part of 26 initiatives submitted by 24 government agencies in Dubai, which were approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). A panel of experts reviewed more than 160 ideas submitted by 36 parties for implementation in less than 365 days. Khalifa Suhail Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects said: "The advent of new travel technologies such as supersonic aircraft and space travel have raised questions about the ability of existing airports to accommodate these modes of travel in an integrated way. As the most ambitious country in the field of exploratory space missions, we believe the time is right to develop a new comprehensive plan for an integrated airport that offers both air and space travel."

