100 economic enterprises visited by a team of 15 specialized evaluators in Sharjah

Sharjah - Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced the end of the field assessment phase for the participating enterprises registered in Sharjah Economic Excellence Award for 2017, organized by ShjSEEN. This is one of the Chamber’s initiatives aimed at spreading the culture of quality and excellence among private sector enterprises.

The two-week evaluation phase included field visits to more than 100 registered or joint venture enterprises by a team of 15 specialized evaluators in various areas of assessment, including institutional excellence, green practices, corporate social responsibility, entrepreneurship and emerging projects.

Nada Al Hajri, Sharjah Economic Excellence Award General Coordinator, said that the evaluation committees completed their evaluation visits to more than 100 economic entreprises from different sectors, as well as participating and registering in the 2017 award and its six categories, which indicates that the evaluations were carried out according to the EFQM excellence model.

Al Hajri added that the evaluators are in the process of submitting to the Award’s office, which will shortly after be submitted to the Board of Trustees of the award for review and approval. The final results will be announced on 23rd of January, stressing that the award received wide attention in its second session from the local and Gulf business communities.