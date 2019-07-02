Investments of Emirati banks in Saudi Arabia, Egypt worth $24.61bln in 1Q 2019

ABU DHABI - The value of investments of Emirati banks in Saudi Arabia and Egypt increased to AED90.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2019, accounting for 15.5 percent of the banks’ total assets invested abroad, worth around AED582 billion in March 2018. According to statistics from the UAE Central Bank, the value of investments of Emirati banks and their branches in the United Kingdom, UK, totalled AED61 billion.

The UAE banking system has the largest value of assets in the Middle East and North Africa, and at the end of March 2019, their total assets stood at some AED2.9 trillion.