Markazia Wins Jordan Business Award in Automotive Company of the Year Category for 2017
Amman: – After two decades of unwavering persistence and determination, Markazia – the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan – has won the Jordan Business Award for ‘Automotive Company of the Year’ for 2017, after winning the highest number of votes, against a number of other nominated automotive companies.
Markazia’s triumph was recently announced at a special award ceremony event held at the Amman Rotana Hotel. The event was attended by a number of prominent figures from various sectors in Jordan, including the President of Markazia, George Haddad, who received the award from Iyad Shehadeh, founder of the Jordan Business and Living Well magazines, in addition to Markazia’s General Manager, Nadim Haddad.
This year’s Jordan Business Award was based entirely on public voting, with a total of 14 different categories covering various business sectors in the Kingdom.
About Markazia:
Markazia is the sole distributor of Toyota, Lexus and Hino trucks in Jordan. Since 1999, it has established itself as a leading company in automobile sales, after sale services and spare parts with five dealers spread over the Kingdom. Markazia aims to be a lifelong partner to Jordanians, especially youth, whose growth and success reflect positively on the company. Thus, a CSR program and a strategic approach grounded in the community are what make Markazia more than just a distributor, but an effective corporation that works for the betterment of society.
Markazia has proven its unwavering commitment to uphold the Toyota key principles of value for money, safety, quality, innovation and environmental responsibility through its impeccable services and corporate values. Toyota’s diverse product line guarantees that the needs of each and every client, no matter how different, are met through a vehicle that seamlessly complements their lifestyle and acts as an extension of their personality.
This press release has been distributed by Bidaya Corporate Communications on behalf of Markazia.
For more information or assistance, please contact us at:
Tel: +962 6 585 4002/6
Fax: +962 6 585 3001
P.O. Box: 930391, Amman 11193, Jordan
Email: media@bidayacorp.com© Press Release 2018