Top US Plastic Surgeon an Invited Keynote Speaker in Dubai

FAIRFAX, Virginia/PRNewswire/Asianet-Pakistan -- Washington DC-based plastic surgeon Dr. George Bitar will speak at the 1st Dubai International Symposium for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery which takes place on February 28 and March 1, 2018. He will lecture an audience of premier plastic surgeons on ethnic rhinoplasties, trans-axillary breast augmentations and chair a body contouring panel. On March 1, he will give a seminar to educate the public on the safety of cosmetic surgery and the latest trends and techniques in cosmetic surgery in the USA. A Beirut-native, Dr. Bitar received his plastic surgery training & board certification in the USA before traveling internationally to train with the top 6 plastic surgeons in the world including Dr. Ivo Pitanguy in Brazil. He is one of a handful of plastic surgeons in the world who has operated on all six continents. This unique training has enabled him to have a deep understanding of the cultural implications of beauty in each country.

He founded the Bitar Cosmetic Surgery Institute in 2002 which is now one of the busiest cosmetic surgery practices in the United States. The institute employs multiple providers and offers a myriad of aesthetic services ranging from skin care, injectables and lasers to surgery. It attracts many high-profile Washington D.C. power players as well as many international patients, especially Arabic-speaking patients from the Middle East & North Africa. Middle Eastern Patients feel at ease in the clinic as both Dr. Bitar and many of his staff members are Arabic speakers and can help in all the logistical aspects of planning for surgery. Amongst his many accolades, Dr. Bitar has been voted by his peers as a top plastic surgeon in Washingtonian Magazine and named one of the Top Plastic Surgeons in the USA by American Airlines Magazine. He was recently named among the most influential Lebanese people in the World in the book The 100 – Meet 100 Influential Lebanese Figures Around the Globe alongside other notable personalities such as designers Elie Saab & Reem Acra and singer-song writer Shakira.

