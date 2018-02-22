Zulekha Hospital focusses on knowledge exchange boosting global medical care at Dubai International Health Tourism forum
Sharjah, UAE: Zulekha Hospital participated in the two-day Dubai International Health Tourism (DIHTF) forum at the Madinat Jumeirah. The event brought together prominent leaders and pioneers from the public and private health and travel sectors, to create a platform for regional and global exchange of knowledge and expertise in the field of healthcare and medical tourism.
During the forum, the group showcased its latest technical and clinical expertise to enhance patron experiences and provide end to end comprehensive medical tourism solutions. Zulekha also hosted an INNO robot at their stall in the forum, assisting visitors with information of the group’s services and organization as a whole.
The forum itself stems from the theme of reimagining the healthcare travel experience – with the aim of merging the private health and travels sectors to create a shared community of knowledge and expertise. With a focus on the future, prominent speakers including industry experts and researchers engage in a dialogue aimed at enhancing the experience of health travel both in the UAE and worldwide.
About Zulekha Healthcare Group
The Zulekha Hospital brand is part of the Zulekha Healthcare Group, and is among the forerunners in UAE healthcare for 25 years now.
Today the Zulekha Healthcare group includes three multidisciplinary hospitals with two in the UAE in Dubai and Sharjah, and the third in Nagpur, India. The Group also has four UAE medical centres and three pharmacies providing specialised treatments in over 25 disciplines.
Zulekha Hospital has received extensive recognition for its commitment towards quality care and sustainable business practises, such as Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Dubai Quality Award, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Excellence Award, underling a commitment to providing high quality healthcare to patients and society at large.
For more information please visit: www.zulekhahospitals.com© Press Release 2018