World's largest heavy oil congress & exhibition to be held in Oman in September

Jean-Philippe Cossé Vice President, Middle East at DMG events the organiser of WHOC said, “We are both proud and excited to be hosting the 2018 edition of the Congress in the Middle East for the very first time, which is home to one third of the world’s heavy and extra heavy oil resources. It will act as an invaluable platform for the global heavy oil industry to gather and learn from each other.”

United Arab Emirates:– The 2018 edition of the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition (WHOC) will be held in Muscat from 3-5 September 2018, attracting more than 500 delegates from over 40 countries. Co-hosted with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) and under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil & Gas, the annual Congress will address challenges and discuss opportunities across the heavy oil value chain through a two-day strategic conference, a three-day technical conference and a three-day international exhibition.

The Strategic Conference will cover 10 diverse topics on investments, creating agile business models, collaboration between heavy oil producing countries, and unlocking refining potential and value chain performance. Some of the key conference speakers include: His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy, Minister for Oil & Gas, Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil, Kingdom of Bahrain; Raoul Restucci, Managing Director, Petroleum Development Oman ; Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO, Mubadala Petroleum; Steve Kelly, President & General Manager, Occidental Mukhaizna; Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Refining & Marketing Officer, ENI SPA, S M Farouq Ali, Professor of Petroleum Engineering, University of Houston; and Dr. SK Majumdar, Executive Director (Refining & Technology), Indian Oil R&D.

He added, “The Sultanate enjoys high quantity petroleum production, a competitive infrastructure with global standards, and has future development plans to positively impact the country’s production. This, coupled with unrivaled hospitality, promises to make this year’s congress and exhibition a memorable one.”

The Technical Conference will encourage greater knowledge exchange and networking where attendees can expect to gain knowledge of upstream, midstream and downstream heavy oil projects, new technologies and services through over 80 technical case studies and presentations from across the globe.

Petroleum Engineering Function Director at Petroleum Development Oman and Co-Chairman of World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition 2018, Dr. Ali Al Gheithy said, “It is a great opportunity for Oman to host this prestigious event in Muscat. Oman is already exploiting a lot of its heavy oil resources and this trend will continue and expand in the future. Oman has ongoing full field developments of heavy oil using both thermal and chemical (polymer flood) processes – this is a significant part of Oman’s daily production. So, we have several areas of our experiences to share as well as learn from all our visitors who will be attending.”

WHOC will also host an international exhibition where regional and international NOCs, IOCs, service and technology providers will showcase the best technologies, products, and services for the heavy oil sector. The exhibition is open to all participants including government representatives, project owners, consultants, contractors, and investors to meet, do business, and maximise the evolving opportunities in the heavy oil sector both across the Middle East and globally. Some of the confirmed exhibitors include: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), ENI SPA, China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO), Kitsnet, Badr EOR, Albpetrol, RGL Reservoir Management Ltd, SoluForce, HP Well Screen, and Salamander.

Petroleum Development Oman is the Host Sponsor of WHOC 2018 with ENI as the Platinum Sponsor. The event is also sponsored by Glass Point Solar and supported by Business Gateway as In Country Value Partner in addition to Oman Air, Oman Holidays and Oman Tourism as Official Travel Partners.

About The World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition (WHOC)

Held under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil & Gas, Sultanate of Oman, the World Heavy Oil Congress & Exhibition delivers a global platform for the entire heavy oil value chain to convene, connect, and engage in conversation. The event offers heavy oil professionals unparalleled opportunity for knowledge exchange through a three-day technical conference on topics from upstream, midstream, and downstream heavy oil operations, and heavy oil research and technology. The technical conference is steered by the technical committee.

WHOC 2018 will also provide heavy oil professionals a platform to learn and hear high level strategies, and mid to long-term plans for the sector from industry leaders and decision makers through a two-day business programme. The business programme has been put together following extensive research with the industry, and will host C level executives and industry experts as panelists and speakers.

Supporting the conference is a three-day international exhibition where businesses will showcase the best in terms of products, technology, and services. The international exhibition will provide the NOCs, IOCs, Service Providers, EPCs, OEMs, and technology providers a global platform to do business, and network with existing and new clients.

Join the Sultanate of Oman’s Ministry of Oil & Gas, Petroleum Development Oman, and the global heavy oil sector in Oman from Monday 3 – Wednesday 5 September 2018 for the largest congregation of heavy oil professionals globally.

About DMG events:

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE since 1989 with operations in Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Canada, South Africa and the UK, DMG events is an international exhibitions and publishing company. We attract more than 350,000 visitors to our portfolio of 80 exhibitions each year. Our 300 member team nurture professional communities for diverse industries including Construction, Energy, Coatings, Transport, Hospitality & Design.

DMG events organises top global oil & gas industry events including The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE; The Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS) in Cairo, Egypt; GASTEC in Barcelona, Spain; Global Petroleum Show (GPS) in Calgary, Canada to name a few.

