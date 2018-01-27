Whirlpool Corporation Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2017 Results; Provides 2018 Guidance

-- GAAP earnings per diluted share were $4.70 for the full year, primarily driven by a one-time non-cash charge related to tax reform, while ongoing earnings per diluted share (1) (non-GAAP), which exclude tax reform impact, were $13.74.

-- Cash provided by operating activities improved $61 million to $1.3 billion, and free cash flow (3) improved $77 million to $707 million, compared to the prior year.

-- The North America region reported strong operating margin of 11.8 percent, a 60 basis point improvement compared to the same prior-year period.

Advertisement

-- In 2018, the Company expects to deliver GAAP earnings per diluted share of $12.45 to $13.45 and ongoing earnings per diluted shareof $14.50 to $15.50.

-- Also in 2018, the Company expects to generate cash provided by operating activities of approximately $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion and free cash flow(3) of approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion.

-- The Company returned a record $1.1 billion to shareholders for the full year and plans to continue repurchasing common stock throughout 2018.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) reports fourth-quarter GAAP operating profit of $267 million, or 4.7 percent of sales, compared to $341 million, or 6.0 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. Fourth-quarter ongoing operating profit(2) was $392 million, or 6.9 percent of sales, compared to $431 million, or 7.6 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. On a GAAP and ongoing basis, the favorable impacts of cost productivity, product price/mix and restructuring benefits were more than offset by unfavorable raw material inflation and unit volume declines.

"Our unique global strategic position, coupled with favorable macro-economic conditions, gives us strong confidence towards our long-term value creation goals," said Marc Bitzer, chief executive officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "The solid fourth-quarter exit run rates, and faster than anticipated progress on price/mix and fixed cost reduction, are very encouraging in that respect."

Fourth-quarter net sales were $5.7 billion, an increase of 1 percent compared to the same prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency, sales decreased 1.6 percent.

Fourth-quarter GAAP net loss was $(268) million, or $(3.69) per diluted share, including a one-time non-cash charge of approximately $420 million related to tax reform, compared to GAAP net earnings of $180 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, reported for the same prior-year period. Fourth-quarter ongoing earnings per diluted share(1) were $4.10 compared to $4.33 in the same prior-year period.

For the full year, net sales were $21.3 billion compared to $20.7 billion in 2016. Excluding the impact of currency, sales increased 1.5 percent. Full-year GAAP operating profit was $1.1 billion, or 5.3 percent of sales, compared to $1.4 billion, or 6.6 percent of sales, in the prior year. Full-year ongoing operating profit(2) was $1.5 billion, or 6.8 percent of sales, compared to $1.6 billion, or 7.8 percent of sales, in the prior year. GAAP net earnings per diluted share were $4.70, compared to $11.50 in the prior year. GAAP net earnings per diluted share in 2017 were adversely impacted by a one-time non-cash charge of approximately $420 million related to tax reform. Ongoing earnings per diluted share(1) were $13.74, compared to $14.06 in the prior year.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Whirlpool Corporation reported cash provided by operating activities of $1.3 billion compared to $1.2 billion in the same prior-year period. The Company reported free cash flow(3) of $707 million for 2017 compared to $630 million in the prior year.

FOURTH-QUARTER REGIONAL REVIEW

Whirlpool North America

Whirlpool North America reported fourth-quarter net sales of $3.1 billion, in-line with the same prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency, sales decreased 0.8 percent.

The region reported fourth-quarter operating profit of $368 million, or 11.8 percent of sales, compared to $349 million, or 11.2 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. During the quarter, favorable product price/mix more than offset raw material inflation.

Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa

Whirlpool Europe, Middle East and Africa reported fourth-quarter net sales of $1.4 billion, an increase of 1.5 percent compared to the same prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency, sales decreased 5.6 percent.

The region reported fourth-quarter GAAP operating profit of $4 million, or 0.3 percent of sales, compared to GAAP operating profit of $17 million, or 1.3 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. Ongoing segment operating profit(4) was $4 million, or 0.3 percent of sales, compared to $45 million, or 3.3 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. During the quarter, unfavorable product price/mix and raw material inflation more than offset favorable cost productivity and restructuring benefits.

Whirlpool Latin America

Whirlpool Latin America reported fourth-quarter net sales of $905 million, compared to $860 million in the same prior-year period, an increase of 5.2 percent. Excluding the impact of currency, sales increased 4.4 percent.

The region reported fourth-quarter operating profit of $64 million, or 7.1 percent of sales, compared to $71 million, or 8.3 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. During the quarter, raw material inflation was partially offset by cost productivity and the sale and monetization of certain tax credits.

Whirlpool Asia

Whirlpool Asia reported fourth-quarter net sales of $333 million, compared to $352 million in the same prior-year period. Excluding the impact of currency, sales decreased 8.3 percent.

The region reported a fourth-quarter GAAP operating loss of $(1) million, or (0.4) percent of sales, compared to GAAP operating profit of $18 million, or 4.9 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. Ongoing segment operating loss(4) was $(1) million, or (0.4) percent of sales, compared to ongoing segment operating profit(4) of $19 million, or 5.3 percent of sales, in the same prior-year period. On a GAAP and ongoing basis, favorable impacts from product price/mix were more than offset by unit volume declines and raw material inflation.

OUTLOOK

For the full-year 2018, the Company expects to generate cash from operating activities of approximately $1.7 billion to $1.8 billion and free cash flow(3) of approximately $1.0 billion to $1.1 billion. Included in this guidance are restructuring cash outlays of up to $300 million, pension contributions of $35 million and, with respect to free cash flow(3), capital spending of approximately $675 million.

For the full-year 2018, Whirlpool Corporation expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $12.45 to $13.45 and ongoing earnings per diluted share(1) of $14.50 to $15.50.

"We are confident that our cost reduction initiatives and global price/mix will be a catalyst for significant margin improvements in the coming year," said Jim Peters, chief financial officer of Whirlpool Corporation. "As a result, we expect to achieve our cash conversion goal and continue returning strong levels of cash to shareholders."

(1) A reconciliation of ongoing earnings per diluted share, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported net earnings per diluted share available to Whirlpool and other important information, appears below.

(2) A reconciliation of ongoing operating profit, a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported operating profit and other important information, appears below.

(3) A reconciliation of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, to cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other important information, appears below.

(4) A reconciliation of ongoing segment operating profit (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to reported segment operating profit (loss) and other important information, appears below.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is the number one major appliance manufacturer in the world, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 93,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2016. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Ariston and Indesit in Middle East and Africa. In Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) it has approximately 24,000 employees, a sales presence in more than 30 countries and manufacturing sites in eight countries. Whirlpool EMEA is an operating segment of Whirlpool Corporation. Whirlpool Corp.’s MEA Operations Center is located in Dubai, UAE. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com or by visiting our Facebook page facebook.com/whirlpoolarabia

© Press Release 2018