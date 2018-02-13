WGS 2018: Talented University Students from around the World offer Roadmaps to Implementing UAE Centennial 2071 Goals

The lively dialogue included participation from more than 100 students from 17 renowned universities such as Harvard Business School, Imperial College London, University of Oxford and Wharton School - University of Pennsylvania.

Dubai-UAE:– Some of the brightest minds at top graduate schools of public policy and business administration from across the world engaged in the unique Global Universities Challenge on day three of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai today.

Among the variety of strategies and ideas explored during the session, students discussed items such as creating a more personalized education system, citing how the government could leverage its smart initiatives to support learning in Virtual Reality (VR) classrooms in the future. Disruptive education such as AI, augmented reality applications and gamification were also mentioned.

During the session, each university presented a broad roadmap outlining what the UAE should implement to achieve its Centennial 2071 goals. Representatives from each institution delivered a range of engaging plans and initiatives in order for the UAE to achieve the best possible outcomes for its citizens and become the best country to live in.

Students also outlined plans focusing on key pillars - such as initiatives for the healthcare system, space exploration and mining, and consolidating a universal financial hub status among others. They outlined opportunities for the UAE to become the green energy capital of the world through concentrating on the implementation of green technology.

The winning school will be awarded with the ‘Shaping Future Governments University Challenge Award’ by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, during the WGS award ceremony held in a plenary ceremony at the end of the Summit.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.

