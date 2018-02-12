WGS 2018: Session Held in Partnership with OECD Examines Impact of Disruptive Technology on Society

The session’s distinguished speakers included His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Industry, Patrick O’Donovan, Ireland’s Minister of State for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Sapar Isakov, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, and Boris Koprivnikar, Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia, in a lively discussion on the future of governance.

Dubai, UAE – The relentless pace of technological development and innovative breakthroughs brings forth unprecedented uncertainty. A special session titled ‘Disruption – The Next Big Things’, led by His Excellency Angel Gurría, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), focused on these disruptive challenges as part of the Global Policy Platform discussions on day one of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018).

He added: “We still do not have a sufficient formula to help those whose jobs are at a risk of automation. Governments need to create new upskilling and reskilling opportunities.”

In his opening remarks, His Excellency Angel Gurría said: “The World Government Summit has become the strategic platform where countries come to discuss future challenges. The impact of technology on jobs and employment is a crucial concern. We estimate that nine percent of jobs will be automated or displaced, and a further 20 percent will be impacted because of disruptive technology – that adds up to a third of all jobs. With levels of public trust at record lows, governments have to show people that they can be trusted to set the right policies that will improve people’s lives and those of their children.”

For his part, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei elaborated on the steps the UAE government has taken in the energy industry to help meet the increase in energy demand, including policies to improve efficiency of energy consumption. He said: “The UAE is an example to the world on how to use energy through introducing a smart water and electricity grid.”

He added: “The private sector needs to lead the delivery of these projects to build smarter cities and ensure efficiency. It is the government’s role to work closely with the private sector to provide the right frameworks.”

Sapar Isakov explained that his government is tackling the issue of public trust with a national program called Transparent Society. He said: “Our main goal is to get rid of corruption through digitalization, and to bring efficiencies to our government programs and services. One year into the program, our citizens are already seeing positive results.”

Adding to the conversation, Boris Koprivnikar said: “Digitalization is a very powerful tool for decision making. But technology is only part of the solution – we need to invest in building the skills to meet future job requirements. We need to create learning processes that constantly improve”.

Patrick O’Donovan said: “Ireland aims to emulate other EU countries that have made great progress in the digital transformation, transparency and efficiency of their government sector through moving services online. We have introduced legislation around freedom of information, together with establishing standards in public office to show people that the government is transparent and trustworthy.”

His Excellency Angel Gurría concluded: “The OECD is here to help governments navigate an uncertain future. Connect with us so together we can design, develop and deliver better policies for better lives.”

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.

About the World Government Summit

The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity. The World Government Summit is a knowledge exchange platform that converges governments, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership and networking hub for policymakers, experts and pioneers in human development. As a gateway to the future, the summit analyzes trends, issues and opportunities that humanity is likely to face in the coming decades, while showcasing innovations, best practices and smart solutions that inspire creative ideas on how best to address them.

