WGS 2018: Innovation to Propel Dubai into the Next Century
Dubai-UAE:– The UAE has launched a major roadmap for city planning that focuses on creating a sustainable and happy society, directed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, said His Excellency Eng Hussain Nasser Lootah, Director General of Dubai Municipality, on day two of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai.
In his session entitled ‘Building the Future of Creative Cities’, His Excellency Eng Lootah announced the intention of Dubai Municipality to launch a data collection satellite which will monitor the UAE from space, and will identify various environmental factors, from marine conditions to air quality.
He added: “One such challenge for the UAE is the increased salinity in sea water. Dubai Municipality has taken on this challenge by working on alternative means of sourcing potable water, and leveraging new filtration processes. We have also started building power plants that harness energy from waste through sustainable means, which are also an innovative method of waste management.”
Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.
Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.
