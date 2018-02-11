WGS 2018: Global Dialogue for Happiness Explores How Private Sector Can Promote Happiness, Wellbeing

Dubai-UAE: The private sector can play a significant role in promoting and enabling happiness within societies, said Nisha Jagtiani, Group Director & Board Member, Landmark Group, exclusive partner of the Global Dialogue for Happiness.

In a session titled ‘The Return on Happiness’, moderated by Jenn Lim, co-founder and CEO of ‘Delivering Happiness’, Nisha Jagtiani highlighted the role companies can play in helping governments. She said: “Whether you’re a small or large organization, you have an obligation to make a difference in the community – it all starts with a purpose.”

Jagtiani referenced the Landmark Group’s own Happiness Movement, an initiative to enhance work-life balance for the group’s 40,000 staff across the Middle East region via several activities that have increased engagement, connectivity, health and wellbeing. Using the example of Landmark’s childrenwear brand, Babyshop, whose child safety awareness campaign reached over six million people, she said: “This is how companies can really succeed in making a difference.”

Speaking about how companies can boost the happiness of their employees, she said: “It is about creating an environment where ordinary people can do extraordinary things – where people can really thrive.” Citing the results of an Oxford study, she added: “Happier employees are six times more energized, which makes them more productive. They are also less likely to take sick leave.”

Jagtiani noted that the success of any happiness movement lies in its ability to connect with every employee.

She added: “That is the biggest challenge for us at Landmark Group, since we’re spread across so many regions. But it is also a beautiful reason for us to come together, since the pursuit of happiness is for everyone. This is why we call it a movement, because we truly believe in its multiplier effect.”

The Global Dialogue for Happiness serves as a curtain raiser to the World Government Summit in 2018. The platform has happiness experts, government officials and representatives of international organizations examining ways to help governments ensure the happiness of their people. The event features workshops and sessions on topics related to happiness and well-being. The outcomes of these workshops and sessions will be compiled in a manual that will help governments raise the level of happiness across nations.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features five distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.

