WGS 2018 Explores Meaning of Citizenship, Government, Country

Following through on his resolution to ‘speak from the heart’, Bennett, a content expert responsible for developing and publishing new thinking in the field of human-centered and design-led innovation, delivered an impassioned speech on the contemporary world.

Dubai-UAE: – In an increasingly borderless world, what does it mean to be a citizen, a government and a country? questioned Paul Bennett, Chief Creative Officer at global design firm IDEO, on day three of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai.

Bennett said: “We all want to be seen, unlocked and find our most creative self. Government is a toolkit to help you craft a life of purpose, and it is up to the citizen to bring it together.”

In his session titled, “Redesigning Governments”, he noted that it is not the biggest ideas that have the most impact, but the small, the personal and the intimate. He also emphasized that government and design are natural collaborators and that governments must work with citizens to unlock the creative aspirations of the young and old.

The session also examined the meaning of being human in an AI society and collaboration between governments and citizens in designing post-work futures that blend the potential of artificial intelligence with the innate creative skills and emotional depth of humans.

As an example, Bennett referenced a recent initiative by the UAE Government and IDEO – Palmwood, a creative organization that seeks to improve lives of people in the UAE and beyond through using design thinking to create new solutions at the intersection of four opportunity areas: creative economy, government, learning and community.

IDEO specializes in designing products, services, environments and digital experiences. The company is also involved in management consulting and organizational design. From designing the first manufacturable mouse for Apple to advancing the practice of human-centered design, IDEO has long been at the forefront of driving change through design.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event has convened more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit will be launched throughout the duration of the event.

