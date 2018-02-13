WGS 2018: Experts Examine Transformative Landscape of Artificial Intelligence

During his session entitled ‘A.I. 101’, Kevin Kelly stated that artificial intelligence is here to stay, and that governments across the world can play a huge role in its development. He expressed his belief that machine learning will make humans increasingly productive, enabling them to complete the same amount of work in less time.

Dubai-UAE: Experts in artificial intelligence (AI) Kevin Kelly, Senior Maverick at Wired magazine, Roman Yampolskiy, AI safety and cybersecurity expert, and Professor Stuart Russell, celebrated computer scientist echoed that artificial intelligence should be top of the mind for societies if they are to be ready for the future. Speaking on day two of the sixth World Government Summit (WGS 2018) in Dubai, the experts also examined the transformative landscape of AI, including its opportunities and limitations.

He also elaborated on trends that are set to forever change the way we do business, including experiences such as Immersion and Presence Virtual Reality (VR). Furthermore, he delved into how people and societies can benefit from artificial intelligence even though it has the capacity to disrupt our jobs as we know them. Kelly outlined that governments should be slow to regulate AI and embrace the new jobs that come with it.

Speaking on the inevitability of what is potentially the next industrial revolution, Kelly said: “This is the best time ever to be inventing things, especially since there is relatively no competition. The advantage we have here is that AI does not think like humans – we are developing new mindsets and thinking through AI. Do something now. You are not late.”

Advertisement

Kevin Kelly co-founded Wired magazine in 1993 and served as the Executive Editor for its first seven years. Furthermore, he created the popular Cool Tools website, contributed to the launch of The WELL, a pioneering virtual community, and served as futurist advisor on the movie Minority Report. His books include the bestsellers New Rules for the New Economy and The Inevitable.

Taking a more cautious approach, renowned AI safety and cybersecurity expert Roman Yampolskiy explored how governments can protect their citizens in the age of AI, especially given the complexities surrounding cybersecurity.

During his session entitled ‘The AI Security Paradox’, Yampolskiy aimed to answer the question through outlining the steps governments must take to develop safe and secure solutions for the confinement of super-intelligent systems.

He added: “The evolution of computer-controlled robots will make managing cybersecurity threats increasingly complex and unpredictable. We are trying to create softwares that can mitigate some of these risks and ensure the right balance between safety and privacy in cybersecurity.”

Furthermore, he highlighted that some governments are exploring the inclusion of AI regulation among national priorities as without adequate risk assessment and mitigation, AI may pose a threat to existing vulnerabilities in our defenses, economic systems, and social structures.

Roman Yampolskiy is the founder of intellectology, a new field of study that analyzes the forms and limits of intelligence. He has authored over 100 scientific journal articles and four books including Artificial Superintelligence: A Futuristic Approach.

Similarly, Professor Stuart Russell, who holds the Smith-Zadeh Chair in Engineering, reiterated that artificial intelligence is already paving the way for productive redesigning and enhancement of cities around the world.

During his session, ‘Future Cities & AI’, Professor Russell highlighted that AI will redraw city maps of the future and make cities smarter, safer and more responsive through offering enhanced services and an improved quality of life.

Elaborating on the ways in which AI can impact and transform cities of the future, Professor Russell said: “Rapid progress in AI is impacting areas such as transportation, manufacturing, business services and employment. While the intelligent and beneficial city is a possibility now more than ever, we need to be aware of overconfidence of models (humans are the most significant element of cities), objectives (we need to allow for massive uncertainty) and progressive enfeeblement.”

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the World Government Summit 2018 runs from February 11 to 13 at the Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. The landmark event convenes more than 4,000 participants from 140 countries, including heads of state and governments, as well as top-tier representatives of 16 international organizations.

Hosting more than 130 speakers across 120 interactive sessions, WGS 2018 features six distinct forums that examine the challenges of vital sectors for the future with a view to finding the best resolutions for the greater global good. Furthermore, over 20 specialized global reports spanning key sectors and topics of the summit are being launched during the event.

-Ends-

About the World Government Summit

The World Government Summit is the primary global forum dedicated to shaping the future of governments worldwide. Each year, the summit sets the agenda for the next generation of governments with a focus on harnessing innovation and technology to solve universal challenges facing humanity. The World Government Summit is a knowledge exchange platform that converges governments, futurism, technology and innovation. It functions as a thought leadership and networking hub for policymakers, experts and pioneers in human development. As a gateway to the future, the summit analyzes trends, issues and opportunities that humanity is likely to face in the coming decades, while showcasing innovations, best practices and smart solutions that inspire creative ideas on how best to address them.

© Press Release 2018