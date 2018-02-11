UAE launches seed grants to support new research into space settlement & space habitation

• Established by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Settlement Challenge works to reward the best ideas from around the world. Dubai – In its commitment to accelerating global space exploration activities, the UAE launches the Space Settlement Challenge; a dedicated seed grant fund that supports ambitious projects from all areas of research pursuing ideas and concepts to unlock the future of human space habitation. The challenge aims to attract brilliant minds from all around the world regardless of discipline, background, or origin.

The UAE has announced a dedicated seed grant of AED2 million (approximately 500,000 euro) towards the Space Settlement Challenge. The funds will be used to bankroll proposals that explore novel ideas and develop new business models for living and working in space. The Challenge, which opened today, will solicit project proposals from diverse disciplines through a next-generation platform called “Guaana”, whose innovative model dramatically reduces the time and effort required to fund seed ideas. The Space Settlement Challenge is the first project of the newly established Mohammed Bin Rashed Centre for Accelerated Research, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

