UAE launches seed grants to support new research into space settlement & space habitation
• Established by the Dubai Future Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Settlement Challenge works to reward the best ideas from around the world.
Dubai – In its commitment to accelerating global space exploration activities, the UAE launches the Space Settlement Challenge; a dedicated seed grant fund that supports ambitious projects from all areas of research pursuing ideas and concepts to unlock the future of human space habitation. The challenge aims to attract brilliant minds from all around the world regardless of discipline, background, or origin.
The Space Settlement Challenge is the first project of the newly established Mohammed Bin Rashed Centre for Accelerated Research, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).
The space challenge is composed of three categories, the first of which revolves around Space Settlement - aims to develop plans for locations that could support a thriving sustainable settlement in space accommodating at least 100 people. It explores matters like construction automation, power, food, water, heating and cooling, all the while taking the human factor into consideration.
The second category – Terraforming & Space Ecology – looks into creating livable long-term environments, formulating strategies for the responsible terraforming of off-planet bodies near the Moon, Mars, asteroids and other orbital habitats.
The third category– Economics, Business Model & Governance – seeks to develop business plans for optimal economics and resource utilization, writing scenarios that identify private-sector partners interested in conducting commercial activities in space. The challenge also seeks to ensure good governance by proposing national policies that promote society’s awareness of peaceful settlement in space.
Application is open from February 10, 2018, for a month on: www.mbrspacechallenge.ae
