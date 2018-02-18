UAE Innovation Month: Sharjah Postal Code, Smart Clock and Google Virtual System Showcased

SHARJAH, Sharjah Government Media Bureau, The Sharjah Urban Planning Council is taking part in the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah celebrations with three innovative initiatives: Postal Code, Google Virtual Roaming System, and Smart Clock Initiative.

“Postal Code contributes to the delivery of all mail and parcels in a convenient and foolproof manner, in keeping with the all-round growth and modernisation witnessed by the Emirate in recent years,” said Noura Jokh, an architect at the Urban Planning Council in Sharjah.

The Sharjah Postal Code initiative aims to cover all areas of Sharjah City by postal code service to create a sophisticated address system according to the highest international standards.

Talking about the exciting new initiative of using Google Virtual Roaming System, Jokh said: "The Google Virtual Roaming System allows the public to get to know the Emirate of Sharjah and its surrounding areas on a 360-degree scale. The system gives viewers the opportunity to move around the sites and discover them as if they were there."

Smart Clock Initiative

Explaining the Smart Clock initiative, she said: "The Urban Planning Council has distributed smart clocks to all their staff to maintain their health, helping to monitor the heart rate, calories, and a number of other functions," she said.

It is worth noting that the Sharjah Council for Urban Planning has been making constant efforts to improve the level of its public services in order to enhance the living standards of the population, besides providing greater satisfaction and happiness for them.

As part of the UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, being celebrated from February 15 to 21 at Al Majaz Waterfront and Sharjah Center for Astronomy and Space Sciences, a number of Sharjah government departments and institutions have been showcasing their innovative solutions and latest services aimed at helping the public and improving their governance experience.

The UAE Innovation Month supports the national innovation strategy and contributes to the UAE's position as a global innovation hub. The month-long celebration encourages and inspires the public and private sectors as well as individuals to adopt innovative thinking and practices for the greater common good of the people.

