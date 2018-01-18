The Kuwait Motor Show 2018 Starts Today

The annual Kuwait Motor Show held at 360 MALL welcomes over 300,000 motoring enthusiasts. This year the event will be hosting two events, DRAG 965 Aftermarket Show brought by Drag 965, and Kuwait Riders 8 th Bike Show brought by Kuwait Riders group. Having been held for the past 6 years, the Kuwait Motor Show is one of the city’s most prominent exhibitions where there will be plenty for motoring attractions to see and experience in a larger area than in previous shows.

Kuwait: The Kuwait Motor Show 2018, the largest automotive event in the country, comes back today for the sixth consecutive year from Thursday the 18 th to Saturday the 27 th of January 2018 at 360 MALL. Organized by EPR, the Kuwait Motor Show 2018 is Kuwait’s only motor show showcasing more than 30 brands by authorized local dealerships. The event will present the latest models of 2018 of which some are exclusively revealed at the show for the first time in Kuwait.

New to the show this year, is DRAG 965 Afermarket Show held from Thursday the 18 th to Saturday the 20 th of January at 360 MALL outdoor area near gate 1. The event showcases customized super cars and brings local and international aftermarket service companies to visitors. It creates an exciting environment for car enthusiasts to enjoy the displays.

2018 vehicles are showcased by authorized dealerships of the most prestigious brands in the automotive industry from the United States, Europe, Japan and China under one roof in the ground floor of the mall. The show will host exclusive reveals of a range of 2018 vehicles where they will be showcased for the first time in Kuwait.

Another exciting new addition to the show, is The Kuwait Riders 8Bike Show held from Wednesday the 24to Friday the 26of January at the mall’s outdoor area. The Bike Show is one of Kuwait’s most renowned events and is the largest in the Arab region offering the largest amounts of prizes to contestants. The Bike Show not only attracts bikers, it is also a family event with live entertainment, competitions and exciting contests to everyone. Bikers from all around the Middle East await this exciting show to come to Kuwait and participate in the motorcycles competitions. Event registration opens on January 24 at 360 MALL for those wishing to enter the competitions.

The Chief Executive Officer of EPR, the organizing company, Osama Bastaki expressed his happiness about the success the company has achieved in previous shows and the trust that the dealerships put in the show and said: “We aim to further expand on our success and progress. For the sixth year in a row the Kuwait Motor Show is the only motor event in Kuwait that provides one platform for the local dealerships to showcase over 30 automotive brands, of which some are revealed exclusively at the show.”

He added: “The show brings together the latest in the industry straight to shoppers at the mall. The show forms a link between global automotive manufacturers and car buyers and enthusiasts in the country.” and added: " It is designed to generate traffic which translates into potential and actual sales which in turn reflects on the economy of the country. We seek to expand the show year after year with the support of our strategic partner Kuwait Finance House for the fourth year in a row.”

Bastaki also mentioned that: “Through last year’s show results, we have seen that people have more faith in spending as translated from the increased number of cars sold in the show than the years before. The manufacturers have become more creative in design, quality, and options they offer creating a vast number of alternatives to buyers.”

General Manager of EPR, Rawiah Alateeqi, stated: “We would like to first thank all those who supported the Kuwait Motor Show throughout the years” She added: “There will be exclusive reveals of 2018 cars at the show and special exclusive offers run by the dealerships over the 10 days period of the show only.”

She added: “We are proud of our achievements over the past 5 years. The numbers and figures are amazing. Last year we achieved about 300,000 visitors to the show in 10 days and over 115 cars sold. This year we expect more than 300,000 visitors for the show.”

The Kuwait Motor Show is in partnership with The Kuwait Finance House (KFH) as a strategic partner for financial services for the fourth year in a row. The show is also backed by various sponsors that will add value to customer experience; Oula Fuel Company, Kuwait Motoring Company, Mafra, Highpro and Dahan.

The Kuwait Motor Show 2018 will commence its activities today January 18. The event will showcase the latest in the automotive market offering the 2018 model vehicles, an array of new product launches, never seen before vehicles and much more. Visitors will enjoy a one of a kind experience with vehicles ranging from economy passenger cars, luxury sedans, super cars, and a mix of motorcycles and ATV’s, with an eager drive to satisfy the everyday commuter and family vehicles alike. The show offers its guest over 100 vehicles on display ranging from passenger cars, SUV’s, and Motorcycles and more.

Strategic Partner “Kuwait Finance House” -

Senior Manager Auto Finance, at Kuwait Finance House (KFH), Wael Alkharraz said that KFH’s participation in the Kuwait Motor Show 2018 as a strategic partner, confirms its keenness on serving its clients and the society, and its readiness to offer visitors a vast and comprehensive array of financing solutions. KFH’s active role and contributions in auto market reiterate its flagship status and leading position in financing automobiles. KFH builds strong ties with the domestic suppliers for the benefit of clients and the national economy.

“KFH, thanks to its extensive experience, distinguished relationships with clients and suppliers, and the long track record of achievements, managed to develop strategic relationships with all car suppliers in Kuwait with the objective of serving its clients, and consolidating the common interest. KFH’s car showrooms have become a major destination for people who wish to own a car. At Shuwaikh showroom, KFH encompasses over 20 brands of cars under one umbrella which gives clients the opportunity to choose and compare between cars in a streamlined manner. This adds value to clients’ car-buying experience” Added Alkharraz.

KFH spares no efforts in strengthening its role in the auto market by revitalizing the market, increasing sales and addressing the requirements of clients and suppliers alike. It is worth noting that The Kuwait Motor Show 2018 is considered as the largest auto show in Kuwait. It encompasses the best and the top luxury car brands. It is attended by local and international car agents’ representatives, which comprises a chance to know more about the latest developments in this industry and the extent of its influence on the economy movement.

360 Mall



Ismail Saddiq, DGM - Specialty Leasing in 360 MALL stated “We are so proud to a part in KUWAIT MOTOR SHOW 2018. The highly-anticipated exhibition provides an exclusive platform to showcase the latest and most coveted models from the industry’s leading auto manufacturers. There is no doubt that this year’s show will be one of the most exciting on record, from the greatest deals to the newest wheels. With an affluent, aspirational and fast growing audience to impress in Kuwait, 360 MALL and EPR will strive to ensure that they are at their best". Saddiq added “360 MALL is striving for continuous development and growth and is always attracted by interesting and exciting events concepts that ensure innovation and diversity to guests on each of their visits to the MALL 360. He elaborated that “This exhibition is a step ahead in executing the mall’s philosophy that aims at providing an unmatchable shopping and entertainment experience.”

