The IFSB-INCEIF Executive Forum in March 2018 to Cover Topics on Islamic Wealth Management

Kuala Lumpur – The Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB) and INCEIF - The Global University of Islamic Finance are organising the 12th Executive Forum on Islamic Finance on 6 - 7 March 2018, themed Preserving Wealth and Generating Long-term Value through Islamic Finance. The Executive Forum aims to provide a discourse on tailored-opportunities and appropriate strategies for the stakeholders of the Islamic finance industry going forward to fully realise the potential of Islamic finance in meeting the longer-term financial aspirations of the society.



The sessions of the Forum will discuss different focus areas revolving around the role of Islamic finance to preserve wealth and create long-term value. Among the topics are a) the role of wealth management from an Islamic perspective, b) the role of the Takaful sector in offering innovative products to support long-term financial sustenance for individuals, c) Shariah-compliant opportunities for retirement planning and wealth management, d) realising long-term societal development through social contracts in Islamic finance and e) regulator’s role in promoting risk management practices and facilitating innovation in the Islamic fund industry.



The IFSB-INCEIF Executive Forum targets participants from among the mid to senior-level management, who seek to sharpen their skills and deepen their knowledge of the industry’s driving factors, as well as broaden their cross-border perspectives. Previous Executive Forums have seen participants from both advanced and emerging Islamic finance markets, as well as multilateral organisations, bringing a diversity of ideas and experiences to the Executive Forums discourse and discussions.









The 12th Executive Forum is ideal for regulators and supervisors of the Islamic financial institutions, Chief Executive Officers, Board Members and senior management of Islamic financial institutions, especially fund managers, takaful operators., auditors, lawyers, advisers, academics, Shariah scholars and researchers in Islamic wealth management.