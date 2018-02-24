The Dubai Health Authority discusses partnership opportunities with Bahrain

Dubai, UAE: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) discussed ways to strengthen partnerships in the field of health with the Kingdom of Bahrain yesterday during a meeting between the Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA, the President of the Supreme Council of Health in Bahrain and the Minister of Health in Bahrain. H.E Humaid Al Qutami, Chairman of the Board and Director General of the DHA, the President of the Supreme Council of Health in Bahrain and H.E Tabib Al Shaikh Mohammad Abdullah Al Khalfan— in the presence of the Minister of Health Of Bahrain H.E Faeqa Bint Saeed Al Saleh— emphasized the importance of cultivating the close relations between the countries to exchange experiences in the field of health.

During the meeting, the Emirati delegation shared the authority’s futuristic vision in enhancing health services through utilizing the latest technologies and systems in the medical field and through the expansion of its facilities and infrastructure. They also shared their successful experiences in cultivating relations between the public and private sector to provide the public with quality service. They also shared their health insurance model. While the Bharani party showcased their developmental projects in the health field, in line with their national plan 2016-2021, which aims to provide quality services to the its people through developing its facilities and services.

Advertisement