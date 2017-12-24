The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi (DED) announces the launch of TIP Healthcare Awards for Technology and innovation pioneers



Abu Dhabi - In-line with United Arab Emirates leadership vision, and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 plan, healthcare is identified as one of the key strategic pillars. With a vision to position Abu Dhabi as a center of excellence and innovation in Healthcare, the DoH in partnership with the initiating entities of TIP



The TIP Healthcare Awards aim to establish a sustainable world-class platform to encourage quality and competitive, healthcare innovations, on a global scale; by attracting innovators and entrepreneurs from all over the world and to stimulate innovation across a wide healthcare spectrum, ranging from medicines, biomedical devices, virtual and augmented reality, disease control, and the application of the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.



TIP Healthcare Awards, will kick off in December 2017 and will provide a platform to support the development of innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups with ideas that tackle challenges in the healthcare industry to accelerate the development of innovation in Abu Dhabi and UAE.



The Awards, hosted under TIP (Technology Innovation Pioneer), is a vehicle which will undoubtedly boost innovation across sectors, help spark creativity in science and technology amongst generations, and contribute to our vision of a “Healthier Abu Dhabi”.



TIP Healthcare Awards, is the first in a series of tracks to accelerate innovation and encourage greater investment in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector by increasing patent filing, grants and increasing technology development & implementation in the healthcare sector.





