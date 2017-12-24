#health | 24 December, 2017
The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi (DoH) in partnership with the Ministry of Economy and the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi (DED) announces the launch of TIP Healthcare Awards for Technology and innovation pioneers
Abu Dhabi - In-line with United Arab Emirates leadership vision, and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 plan, healthcare is identified as one of the key strategic pillars. With a vision to position Abu Dhabi as a center of excellence and innovation in Healthcare, the DoH in partnership with the initiating entities of TIP Ministry of Economy and DED, Abu Dhabi, are proud to announce the launch of the “TIP Healthcare Awards”.
The TIP Healthcare Awards aim to establish a sustainable world-class platform to encourage quality and competitive, healthcare innovations, on a global scale; by attracting innovators and entrepreneurs from all over the world and to stimulate innovation across a wide healthcare spectrum, ranging from medicines, biomedical devices, virtual and augmented reality, disease control, and the application of the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.
TIP Healthcare Awards, will kick off in December 2017 and will provide a platform to support the development of innovators, entrepreneurs and start-ups with ideas that tackle challenges in the healthcare industry to accelerate the development of innovation in Abu Dhabi and UAE.
The Awards, hosted under TIP (Technology Innovation Pioneer), is a vehicle which will undoubtedly boost innovation across sectors, help spark creativity in science and technology amongst generations, and contribute to our vision of a “Healthier Abu Dhabi”.
TIP Healthcare Awards, is the first in a series of tracks to accelerate innovation and encourage greater investment in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector by increasing patent filing, grants and increasing technology development & implementation in the healthcare sector.
The awards will position Abu Dhabi and UAE as a world-class hub for innovation in healthcare and life science, backed with attracting the most talented experts from all over the world.
H.E. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Shehhi, The Ministry of Economy’s Undersecretary for Economic Affairs, said that the empowerment of innovators and the provision of an incubating environment for their creations are top priorities that the Ministry and its partners are working on achieving. He explained that innovation is one of the key pillars for enhancing the UAE’s business environment, consolidating economic diversification policies, and boosting the UAE’s regional and global competitiveness. H.E. added that the Ministry of Economy is proud to launch the TIP Healthcare Awards, which he said aims to support the National Innovation Strategy and further raise the status of the state on the Global Innovation Index by increasing the rate of patent registration and grants as well as forming programs for the development and implementation of technology in different sectors.
Commenting on the launch, HE Khalifa Salem Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, said that the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi is committed to encouraging and empowering entrepreneurs, innovators and emerging companies in the field of technology and innovation to enable a more diversified and sustainable economic sector. His excellency further added that TIP Healthcare Award will play a vital role in supporting economic development and enhancing productivity in the UAE to build an integrated economic system aligned to the Abu Dhabi Plan and the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030. Through this program, Participants could benefit in different forms such as by investment, sponsorship, licensing, business development, partnerships and technical support.
HE Mohamed Al Hameli, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Health, stated “In collaboration with our partners in the Department of Economic Development - Abu Dhabi, the aim of the TIP Healthcare Awards is to create innovative solutions to the challenges of the healthcare sector in the UAE by creating a global platform that encourages innovation and competition”.
He also added, “The Department of Health - Abu Dhabi will evaluate and bring together the ideas and innovations of a winning group of companies and entrepreneurs that contribute to finding solutions to the challenges of the health sector and give them an opportunity to turn these ideas into projects or startups that support the health sector and the national economy”.
“TIP Healthcare Awards will stimulate the research network across the UAE, which will play a key role in elevating Abu Dhabi as a global center for innovation in healthcare and life sciences, supported by the efforts of talented experts from around the world”.
Innovators can apply for the prize and patent their inventions through the award program platform at www.healthcare.tip.gov.ae, which is characterized by grants and support for the development of the invention and marketing.
The TIP Healthcare Awards will provide a collection of online learning resources, and webinars as well as access to on-ground training and support through workshops and roadshows designed to empower entrepreneurs and innovators with the knowledge, and skills needed to develop their business ideas within the Healthcare industry.
After completing the initial training, registrants will then be asked to complete and submit their healthcare and health-tech innovative ideas. The top 30 promising ideas and start-ups in the three learning tracks will then be selected by a panel of judges to go forward to the second stage. The selected semi-finalists will then go through additional extensive training from healthcare industry leaders to help them further develop their business pitch in preparation for the finals.
TIP Healthcare Awards are globally open for candidates with innovative ideas that can be basic or developed and tested, and are interested in contributing to the Healthcare listed throughout TIP Healthcare Awards. We are looking for driven resourceful healthcare and health-tech innovators who are interested in registering their projects in Abu Dhabi and UAE under: patent, proof of concept or start-up. Below you can find the details about eligibility for the 3 options:
1. Patent
2. Proof of Concept
3.Start-up
TIP will feature an awards ceremony, where TIP Healthcare finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their ideas and will have the chance to win awards worth 3 million dirhams that will be provided in the form of investment, sponsorship, licensing, business development, partnership’s and technical support for individuals and business entrants.
TIP platform can be reached through www.tip.gov.ae and through Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook accounts through @TIPUAE
