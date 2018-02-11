The Boeing Company Procures Platinum Sponsorship Deal at (DIMDEX)

Doha, Qatar : In anticipation of its sixth edition, the organising committee of Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX), taking place between 12 to 14 March 2018 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC), confirmed The Boeing Company as Platinum Sponsor. As a leading global industry event, DIMDEX is held under the patronage of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar hosted and organised by Qatar Armed Forces.

The Boeing Company is part of the US Pavilion incorporating leading American companies

H.E. Major General (Pilot) Al-Ghanim said: “Qatar and the US enjoy longstanding relations and have mutual interests across many industries, especially in the defence and security sector. American companies have been major exhibitors since the inception of DIMDEX, and the US pavilion is always one of the highlights of the exhibition”

The signing ceremony took place at the Ministry of Defence in the presence of H.E. Major General (Pilot) Ghanim bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of General Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces, and was signed by Mr. Wael Zaoud, Director – Global Marketing Middle East at The Boeing Company, and DIMDEX Chairman, Staff Brigadier (SEA) Abdulbaqi Saleh Al-Ansari.

“DIMDEX offers The Boeing Company an opportunity to showcase our innovative products and services to key customers, decision makers, and regional leaders.” said Mr. Rene Cunningham, Boeing Defence, Space & Security Vice President,.

American maritime defence suppliers are approaching DIMDEX 2018 with a collective spirit of partnership and to engage the US in investment, innovation and workforce support, to better promote their interests at home and around the world.

Staff Brigadier (SEA) Al-Ansari, commented: “As we move closer to March 2018, The agreement with The Boeing Company is testament to the premier reputation DIMDEX has attained within the global maritime and defence community. We are pleased to have a range of the leading American companies exhibiting at DIMDEX 2018 as part of the US Pavilion.”

Boeing, the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defence, space and security systems, has a long tradition of aerospace innovation working in parallel to DIMDEX 2018 to showcase the latest technological equipment for governmental and private entities. Its broad range of capabilities includes creating new, more efficient members of its commercial airplane family, creating advanced technology solutions for military customers and integrating aircraft, defence systems and warfighters through network-enabled solutions.



-Ends-

About The Boeing Company:

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries. Boeing products and services include commercial and military aircraft, satellites, weapons, C4ISR, electronic and defense systems, launch systems, and performance-based logistics and training.

About DIMDEX:

Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX) is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar and proudly hosted and organised by Qatar Armed Forces.

DIMDEX 2018 marks the exhibition’s 10th anniversary, offering participants ‘A World-Class Platform for Technology, Maritime & Defence Industry Capabilities.’

Since its inception, DIMDEX has witnessed continuous growth to become a leading event in the international maritime defence and security industry calendar. DIMDEX is much more than just an exhibition; the three-day event also features the international strategic Middle East Naval Commanders Conference (MENC), Visiting Warship Display from international naval forces, and elite VIP delegation visits.

For more information on DIMDEX, visit www.dimdex.com or follow DIMDEX on Twitter or Facebook.

© Press Release 2018