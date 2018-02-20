TBY talks to Saudi Arabia¹s Deputy-Minister for Water Services
Riyadh — THE BUSINESS YEAR (TBY), a global media group providing business and economic information on national economies through the eyes of the country’s decision-makers, recently conducted an interview with Mohammed A. Al-Mowkley, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy-Minister for Water Services and one of the Kingdom’s key policy makers, for its upcoming edition on the country, The Business Year: Saudi Arabia 2018.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 maps out an all-encompassing economic transformation of the Kingdom, which includes a large-scale privatization agenda, transferring state assets to various companies. The water sector is set to be the first to make this transition, including the seawater desalination and wastewater treatment sub-sectors. TBY recently sat down with the deputy minister of water services & CEO of the National Water Company (NWC) to discuss the different models of privatization and to find out how the private sector can get involved.
In terms of the CAPEX, the public sector will provide everything necessary during this period of time. However, the Deputy-Minister went on to explain that, “once we move from a management contract to a concession, the contractor will take over everything. It will be responsible for the manpower and investing in CAPEX to manage the master plan, which will have previously received our approval. The contractor will, therefore, become the supervisor and operator of the water sector.”
This is where the vast opportunities for the international contractors lie, as Al-Mowkley highlights. “International operators and developers have the know-how and experience. At the same time, it is important that they partner with a local developer because the local developer has the knowledge of the market, connections to necessary organizations, and an understanding of the culture. When coupled, these two can form the perfect, complimentary partnership. Today, international players are in alliances with local developers.”
Al-Mowkley sees an important role for NWC to monitor continued high standards while handing over the operations to the private sector. “NWC has to leverage the entire efficiency factor, either in terms of the billing coverage, collections, costs, the way we operate, or project execution. If we go without spending enough time on efficiency improvement on everything we do, then the private sector will unquestionably charge additional costs because of these efficiency issues. We seek to minimize or reduce the gap.”
Mohammed A. Al-Mowkley was appointed as Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in 2016. Soon after this, he issued a resolution to merge water services throughout the regions with the NWC, of which he then became CEO. Al-Mowkley has vast experience in the industrial investment sector, having previously served as executive in the Obeikan Group.
TBY published its Saudi Arabia 2017 edition in September and is currently working on the fifth edition in the Kingdom. Ayşe Valentin, CEO of TBY, comments on the relevance of this research: “Saudi Arabia is currently undergoing a comprehensive economic transformation, and the Future Investment Initiative showed how the global business community is interested to get more involved. The achievements in the water sector in particular underline Kingdom’s seriousness when it comes to its privatization agenda.” The Business Year: Saudi Arabia 2018 will be published in September.© Press Release 2018