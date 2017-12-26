TAKAUD announces winners of Award for Excellence in Human Capital Management

Manama – TAKAUD, the specialist provider of pensions, savings, and investment solutions for the MENA region, recently honoured three Bahraini firms that care for their employees by offering comprehensive benefit programs. TAKAUD introduced the Award for Excellence in Human Capital Management among Bahrain SMEs earlier this year and received a number of high-quality applications. The awards were granted by Mr. Samer Khanachet, Chairman of TAKAUD, at a special ceremony in the Company’s Diplomatic Area head office. Senior representatives of Tamkeen and the Bahrain Development Bank were in attendance. From Tamkeen, Dr. Yousuf Dashkooni, the Chief of Corporate Services and Mr. Ahmed Hassan Janahi, the Manager – Community Engagement, attended. From the Bahrain Development Bank, Ms. Shaima Al Mahmood, Senior Manager, Recruitment and Staff Affairs, also honoured the winners with her presence.

The winner of the Gold Award of Excellence, which includes a cheque for USD 5,000, is the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), which was established in 1981. The BIBF provides training and development, thought leadership, research and advisory services in accounting, finance, banking and related services. From their earliest days, with 450 applicants in the first year, they now draw more than 20,000 participants annually, and have served a total of more than 340,000 learners since their inception. The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance was represented at the ceremony by Dr. Ahmed Al Shaika, Director. The BIBF has 120 employees, more than 50% of whom are Bahraini, and offers an employee savings plan in which they match employees’ contributions up to 5% of salary. In addition, they provide a full suite of medical benefits as well as club subscriptions, schooling allowances including university, professional services, deferred bonuses, gym memberships and travel insurance.

