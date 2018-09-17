Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum receives the President and Vice Chancellor of Queen's University Belfast

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chancellor of Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, received Professor Ian Greer, President and Vice Chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) - academic partner of MBRU .

Visit coincides with inauguration of 64 medical students for new academic year, the largest cohort to date at MBRU

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed praised the collaboration between both entities and the academic partnership with QUB that has significantly contributed to the development of MBRU, especially its College of Medicine. The meeting was also attended by Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg, Vice-Chairperson of MBRU’s Board of Trustees, Dr. Amer Sharif, Vice Chancellor of MBRU and Professor Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Dean of the College of Medicine at MBRU as well as other QUB dignitaries.

The academic partnership with Queen’s University Belfast has enabled MBRU to implement best practices and make great strides in its mission to improve health in the UAE and the region through an innovative and integrated academic health system that is nationally responsive and globally connected.

The meeting coincided with the official enrolment of MBRU’s third cohort of medical students, its largest to date, during a White Coat Ceremony. A total of 64 students representing 18 nationalities, the majority of which are UAE Nationals. Other nationalities include Canada, the United States of America, Austria, Jordan, Egypt, Kenya and South Africa to name a few, donned their white coats and recited the modern Hippocratic Oath.

The Class of 2024 recited the Oath to affirm their commitment to a professional career in medicine, as they were officially sworn into the University’s Bachelor of Medicine Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) program.

At the ceremony, MBRU’s supporters were honored for their efforts to grant MBRU sponsorships and scholarships to its College of Medicine Students. Members from the Dubai Health Authority, Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Presidential Affairs and His Highness The Ruler’s Court UAE were part of the honorees.

MBRU is committed to developing healthcare professionals of tomorrow in line with the National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031. The MBBS program at MBRU gives students a unique opportunity to network with both local and international healthcare professionals who are invited to MBRU to speak on their area of practice and through unparalleled summer placement programs that enrich the students’ experiences with the objective of building a generation of innovators, researchers, and healthcare leaders who will be at the service of humanity.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences

Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) is Dubai Healthcare City’s first medical university which aims to be a global hub for innovative and integrated healthcare education and research at the service of humanity.

MBRU offers undergraduate and postgraduate degrees through its two colleges, Hamdan Bin Mohammed College of Dental Medicine (HBMCDM); the first college established under MBRU, which has a number of specialty dental postgraduate programs. The second college of the university is the College of Medicine for undergraduate medical students offering a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program.

MBRU’s MBBS program is a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery program, were students benefit from a homegrown curriculum, a student-centered medical education, diverse faculty-body, innovative facilities with fully-equipped multi-disciplinary labs (research and anatomy), a comprehensive medical library, and the UAE’s largest simulation center. At MBRU, we educate our students to innovate, research, empathize and lead to serve humanity.

Our mission at MBRU is to advance health in the UAE and the region, through an innovative and integrated academic health system, that is nationally responsive and globally connected, serving individuals and communities.

Queen's University Belfast is MBRU’s international academic partner. The partnership includes quality assurance in the provision of advice and guidance on curriculum development, recruitment of staff, student selection, and admissions, among other areas.

MBRU continues its commitment to develop healthcare professionals for the UAE to compliment the Dubai Plan 2021 and UAE’s 2021 vision. Through MBRU’s programs, the university aims to produce a high-caliber of physicians who will serve the people, society, enhance their experience, make Dubai a destination of choice and contribute positively to the economy thus creating a ‘City of Happy, Creative and Empowered People’ and ‘Smart and Sustainable City’.

