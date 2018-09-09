Sharjah Police launches the Direct Sale of 110 distinguished vehicle number plates in cooperation with Emirates Auction
Sharjah:
The Sharjah Police Headquarters, in cooperation with Emirates Auction, the leading company in the field of management and organization of public and online auctions in the Middle East, launched the sale of 110 distinguished vehicle number plates through the company’s Direct Sale online service.
The new batch of number plates, which were launched by Sharjah Police Recently, include 67 four-digit number plates and 43 five-digit number plates from category 3. Number plates can be bought directly through the platform located in the Vehicles and Drivers’ Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, or through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com and its smartphone application.
The distinguished vehicle number plates offered in the package vary in their prices, which can range from Dh2,000 to Dh8,500. Among the most prominent number plates available in the sale are the numbers (1180), (1231), (2423), (3530), (3599), (5848), (4950), (9910), (9911), (86688), (20040), (20777), (33044), (75050), and tens of other distinguished numbers.
HE Colonel Ali Bualzod, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, stated that the launch of this new batch of distinguished vehicle number plates is due to the keenness of Sharjah Police to satisfy customers and enthusiasts of unique number plates, as well as to continuously work to raise the level of the police services offered.
Bualzod stated that the adoption of the direct sale service, which is offered through the Emirates Auction website, or through its online application, is due to the previous success of this service, which witnessed remarkable demand and customer satisfaction during the previous online direct sales that were launched by both sides.
HE Omar Matar Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, said, “We are proud of our strategic partnership with the Sharjah Police Headquarters, and with our continuous cooperation with the Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department to organize public and online auctions, and offer the Direct Sale online service using the best innovative practices. We expect that this new batch of number plates will attract a large number of customers and enthusiasts who would like to acquire distinguished number plates for their vehicles.”
The distinguished number plates, which are offered through the Direct Sale service, can be viewed and bought directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through “Google Play” or the “Apple Store.” Number plates can also be bought by visiting the Emirates Auction customer service center that is located in the Traffic Management Building at Al Ramtha Area in Sharjah.
-End-© Press Release 2018
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.